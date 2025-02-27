Once Human: Best Fortress Warfare build for Lunacy

The Fortress Warfare Build in Once Human is one of the best builds you can use during the ongoing Lunar Oracle event. This build is specifically made to increase your chance of success during the new scenarios. It maximizes defense, healing, and offensive capabilities, ensuring that you can withstand and counter the sanity-draining effects of Lunacy.

In this guide, we delve into everything you will need to get the best Fortress Warfare build for Lunacy in Once Human.

How to build the best Fortress Warfare build for Lunacy in Once Human

Best primary weapon for the build (Image via Starry Studio)

Primary weapon: DB12 - Raining Cash

Reloading activates Fortress Warfare (10s cooldown).

The longer Fortress Warfare remains active, Attack increases by up to 40%.

While in Fortress Warfare, Crit Rate is boosted by 30%.

Damage Reduction increases by 30% in Fortress Warfare.

The DB12 - Raining Cash serves as the main aspect of this build, offering both offensive and defensive benefits. Every reload initiates Fortress Warfare, granting a massive damage boost and sustainability through increased resistance to incoming attacks.

Secondary weapon: M416 - Autumn Equinox

Triggers Fortress Warfare after 7 successful hits (15s cooldown).

Within the Fortress Warfare zone, restores 4% of max HP per second.

When HP is above 75%, Weapon DMG receives a 25% increase.

This weapon complements DB12 - Raining Cash by providing steady healing and letting you play aggressively. The ability to regenerate HP while in Fortress Warfare makes it the best choice for surviving long waves of enemies.

Melee weapon: Long Axe

Heavy attacks activate Fortress Warfare (10s cooldown).

Each heavy attack hit grants all weapons +8% Crit Rate and +5% Melee Swing Speed for 10s, stacking up to 3 times.

The Long Axe enhances Fortress Warfare uptime while improving overall damage output through Crit Rate and Attack Speed bonuses.

Armor setup

The best armor for the build (Image via Starry Studio)

Treacherous Tides Set (4 Pieces)

Reduces HP loss from low Sanity by 40%.

Increases Weapon and Status DMG up to 28% as Sanity decreases.

Grants a shield equal to 20% of max HP when HP falls below 40% (8s cooldown).

Provides 10% Weapon DMG Reduction and a 12% boost to Weapon and Status DMG when HP is above 70%.

Equipping four pieces of this set is crucial for mitigating Lunacy effects while simultaneously improving damage output. The built-in shield also gives you an essential survival buffer.

Other Armor options:

Leather Boots

While in Fortress Warfare, restores 2.5% HP per second.

Healing effect doubles if HP drops below 50%.

These boots offer consistent healing, ensuring sustained survivability throughout battle.

Renegade Gloves

Increases Reload Speed by 15%.

The faster reload speed aids in keeping Fortress Warfare active for longer durations.

Best Cradle Overrides for the build

Resilience – Improves durability and resistance to enemy attacks.

– Improves durability and resistance to enemy attacks. Anti-Void – Reduces effects of sanity-draining abilities.

– Reduces effects of sanity-draining abilities. Heavy Strike – Boosts damage for heavier attacks.

– Boosts damage for heavier attacks. Tactical Combo – Enhances combat effectiveness with strategic bonuses.

– Enhances combat effectiveness with strategic bonuses. Steady Hand – Improves weapon stability and accuracy.

– Improves weapon stability and accuracy. Chaotic Thoughts – Adjusts sanity effects to benefit the player.

– Adjusts sanity effects to benefit the player. Deviant Energy Defense – Strengthens resistance against Lunacy-induced attacks.

– Strengthens resistance against Lunacy-induced attacks. Tracking Bullet – Enhances targeting efficiency against enemies.

Best Deviant: Lonewolf’s Whisper

The best Deviant for the build (Image via Starry Studio)

Summoning this Deviant gives you more support options during combat. The wolf helps by drawing aggro from enemies and spawns clones when defeating enemies. This gives you enough time to focus on enemies. Additionally, the Deviant increases Weapon DMG against targeted enemies, making it one of the best choices for clearing waves in Lunar Oracle.

Best food items to use

Roulette Dumplings – Provides buffs that enhance overall combat effectiveness.

– Provides buffs that enhance overall combat effectiveness. Surprise Spring Rolls – Grants additional stat benefits during battles.

– Grants additional stat benefits during battles. Unusual Braised Meat – Boosts recovery and sustainability under intense conditions.

Using the Fortress Warfare Build effectively, you can improve your chances of survival during the Lunar Oracle event in Once Human.

