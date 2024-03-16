Once Human Mobile beta start date, what to expect, and more

Once Human Mobile beta is scheduled to go live in the first week of April 2024. An open-world looter-shooter with survival and base-building elements, Once Human has arrested the attention of many - shooting up to the second-most wishlisted game on Steam a few months ago.

The Once Human Mobile beta will let Android and iOS users join its budding MMORPG playerbase. The launch of this port will be concurrent with a parallel closed beta 3 period for PC users.

Once Human Mobile beta start date: When will it go live?

You can sign up for the Once Human Mobile beta right now (Image via Starry Studios)

Starry Studio has confirmed the Once Human Mobile beta start date to be April 3rd, 2024. The game's beta 3 period for PC will also start on the same day. Both will go on for 42 days, concluding on May 15th, 2024.

Note that this is based on currently confirmed information. The end date for Once Human Mobile beta, as well as Once Human closed beta 3, may be extended further depending on various factors.

How to join Once Human Mobile beta (closed beta 3)

Once Human Mobile beta, much like the PC closed beta 3, is based on invitations. However, you can directly register for the Mobile beta by heading to the official Once Human website and going through the Mobile Beta sign-up process from the main page.

The application will record information pertinent to the beta registration, such as:

Your mail ID

Your device information (Android/iOS)

Whether you have played in the previous closed beta test phases

Whether you have played games in related genres

Once you have signed up, a dialog box will let you know:

"You have successfully submitted your application. We will notify you by email if you are eligible for the beta test. Click "CLOSE" to join our Discord community!"

What to expect from Once Human Mobile beta and closed beta 3

Expand Tweet

Like with Warframe Mobile, the Once Human Mobile beta will be conducted in a smaller scale, as the developers are still in the "early integration phase" for the Android/iOS ports. This also means the number of Mobile beta test invitations is more limited than the PC closed beta 3. That being said, both will feature the same game build with the same features.

Some new features will debut in the closed beta 3 of this MMORPG, the biggest of these being "Eternalands", a more freeform game mode with more flexibility in base-building.