Warframe Android release date, pre-registration, and more

Warframe is going to be fully playable on your Android device soon. Developer Digital Extremes is currently working on both iOS and Android support for their esteemed free-to-play MMO-lite, with a release date for the latter to be disclosed in the future. Thanks to the rollout of a cross-save feature this year, existing players will be able to do dailies like Invasions and Sorties from the convenience of their mobile devices.

Set in the far future amidst the galaxy-wide struggle between warring factions, Warframe is a futuristic co-op looter-shooter featuring mechs, swordsmanship, open-world raids, fishing, and a myriad of game modes against many different factions.

How to pre-register for Warframe Android Closed Beta

An iOS build for Warframe mobile was released to the public for a closed beta prior to the dev build for Android. As revealed in Devstream 175 this year, Digital Extremes is sunsetting the iOS closed beta for all selected playtesters and instead focusing on getting the game ready for a 2024 release.

In its wake, a closed beta for the Android version is also debuting in a few months. While the exact start date for this closed beta program is currently undisclosed, you can pre-register as a beta tester right now.

Opt-in page for the closed beta for Android (Image via Digital Extremes)

To further the cross-save feature coming with the Whispers in the Walls update, Tenno, with an existing account, can choose the play on their account on this Android closed beta.

You can opt-in your account and device information for this upcoming Android build by following these steps:

Go to the Android opt-in landing page and log into your account from a web browser.

If there are glitches on the page, you should try opening it from another browser.

Click on Opt-In to register the current account.

If the "Mission Complete!" page crops up, you have successfully registered your account for the program. The developers will reach out to you via email during the closed beta release if you are selected.

Android closed beta opt-in may not be available for certain regions.

If you do not have an account, you can sign up for it today, as the game is now more beginner-friendly than ever, with a host of features added in the Abyss of Dagath update that streamlines progression.

Note that for the iOS closed beta, all progress made on fresh accounts was nullified at the conclusion of the testing period, as warned by the developers in December 2022 before the pre-registration began.

A similar caveat may be attached to fresh accounts joining the Android closed beta, so it is recommended that you read through the fine print on the closed beta FAQ. However, the same may not be the case for older accounts playing the Android beta through cross-platform save.

When will Warframe Android be released?

As Community Manager [DE]Corey confirmed on a Reddit post,

"Warframe on Android will debut at a later date than the upcoming iOS version."

Thus far, we only know that a full release for Warframe Android will come sometime after the official iOS release, which is slated for 2024. We will update this article as further details are revealed.

