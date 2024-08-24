Once Human "Spot It, Secure It" event guide and rewards

The new "Spot It, Secure It" event in Once Human introduces a Card Collection minigame that players can enjoy while exploring the familiar map after the Season 2 soft reset. Those staying on their old Season 1 servers until the Settlement Phase is over will have to go out of their way to farm these cards. On the other hand, players in the new season can earn them passively by pursuing other Seasonal Goals and character progression.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Spot It, Secure It event in Once Human, including the fastest way to complete your Card Collection.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

How to participate in the Once Human Spot It, Secure It event

You can open the Loot Crates to acquire Elite and Great One cards (Image via Starry Studio)

To participate in the Once Human Spot It, Secure It event, you must defeat various enemies, including normal foes, Elites, and Great Ones, for a chance to acquire either Elite or Great One Specimen Loot Crates. These crates contain one of 16 Elite or five Great One Cards, respectively.

Trending

After obtaining the cards, you have to unlock them individually by going to the Materials tab in your Backpack, and pressing F while hovering over the cards.

The Elite and Great One Card Collections have their own set of rewards, which you unlock as you reach certain milestones in your collection.

If you are playing on a Season 2 Once Human server, you can naturally complete your collection by exploring Strongholds and defeating enemies, which you will be doing anyway to unlock the different regions of the map.

However, if you are staying on your Season 1 server with everything already explored, there are a few ways to acquire these cards without extensive grinding.

Also Read: Once Human weapons tier list

Fastest way to complete your Card Collection in Once Human

The Securement Silo - PHI is located in the Iron River region (Image via Starry Studio)

Since the cards you acquire from Loot Crates are random, the time it takes to complete your collection largely depends on luck. However, the quickest way to gather as many crates as possible is by venturing into the Securement Silo - PHI dungeon. This dungeon is located in the Iron River region, accessible from Phase 1 onwards in both seasons of Once Human.

In the Securement Silo - PHI dungeon, the final boss only spawns after you eliminate all the egg sacks in the boss arena. These sacks continuously spawn enemies when hit, allowing you to trigger all the eggs once and repeatedly kill the enemies as they spawn. This method allows you to farm an infinite amount of Loot Crates, significantly speeding up your Card Collection progress.

Alternatively, you can trade with other players to obtain the cards missing from your collection.

Here are all the cards you can acquire in the Spot It, Secure It event in Once Human:

Elite Card Collection

Agent

Watcher

Burrower

Rainfall Reaper

Wanderer

Siren

Ghoul

The Scorcher

Claw Machine

Weather Fourecaster

Mother of Life

Orderkeeper

Lady in Mirror

Scarecrow

Ede

Empty House

Great One Card Collection

Forsaken Giant

Treant

Shadow Hound

Arachsiam

Ravenous Hunter

Read More: All active Once Human Redeem Codes

Once Human Spot It, Secure It event rewards

You can get exclusive skins by participating in the Spot It, Secure It event (Image via Starry Studio)

Here are all the rewards for the Once Human Spot It, Secure It event:

Elite Card Collection rewards

One Card: 1x Adrenaline Shot

1x Adrenaline Shot Four Cards: 3x Stardust Energy Drink

3x Stardust Energy Drink Eight Cards: 100x Stardust Source

100x Stardust Source 12 Cards: 500 Starchrom

500 Starchrom 16 Cards: Kids Doodle Pants

Great Ones Card Collection rewards

One Card: 2x Canned Seafood in Oil

2x Canned Seafood in Oil Two Cards: 3x Adrenaline Shot

3x Adrenaline Shot Three Cards: 200x Stardust Source

200x Stardust Source Four Cards: 1000 Starchrom

1000 Starchrom Five Cards: Formula: Butterfly's Beacon

Check out our other guides on this game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback