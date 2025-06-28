Palworld: How to find Treasures (and Treasure Maps)

Treasure Maps were added to Palworld as part of itsTides of Terraria update (v0.6.0). They can be used to reveal the location of hidden treasure. With Shipwreck Isles to explore, treasure is something you'd want to find. After all, exploration and rewards go hand-in-hand.

Coming back to Treasure Maps, these Consumable can be used to find potential schematics for weapons and armor, among other things. Here's how to find Treasures and Treasure Maps.

How to get Treasure Maps in Palworld

Chests that contain Treasure Maps are larger (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/EPICTREASURE)

Treasure Maps are rare. So, if you think you'll find one just lying about, best get that idea out of your head posthaste. As far as we know, the best way to get Treasure Maps is by attacking enemy settlements and defeating everyone there. Once the coast is clear, interact with the main Chest in the settlements, and if you're lucky, you'll get a Treasure Map.

The other way to obtain Treasure Maps is by running Dungeons. The new one, The Sealed Realm of Terraria (Level 45 Dungeon), is a great place if you feel the need to go on a dungeon crawl for treasure. Just be sure you're well equipped or you'll end up a permanent resident of the dungeon.

How to use Treasure Maps in Palworld

Your dig location may contain hostile creatures (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/EPICTREASURE)

To use a Treasure Map, open your inventory menu, select and use it. Confirm the action when prompted if you want to use the item. Once used, a Shovel Icon will appear on the map. An indication will also be visible on the compass, on your screen, and will show in which direction you must travel and how far it is from your location.

Once you reach the location where the treasure is buried, you'll be prompted to dig it up. Do it, and you'll be rewarded with glorious loot in your inventory, which you can make use of. The items you receive will be random, but they should be useful nonetheless, since schematics and meds are things you could get.

