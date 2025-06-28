Palworld Moon Lord boss guide: Mechanics, rewards, and tips

The Palworld: Tides of Terraria update introduced many foes, one of which is the final boss of Terraria, the Moon Lord. Making a lore-appropriate appearance, this is a Summoning Altar boss fight that will have you running around looking for cover.

This guide will explore all the boss mechanics, while also going over the rewards and a few tips to help you survive during the fight.

How to spawn the Moon Lord in Palworld

Celestial Sigil is used to summon Moon Lord (Image via Pocketpair)

To fight the boss of Terraria, you’ll need a Celestial Sigil, which is used to spawn the Moon Lord at the Summoning Altar. The hard part isn't crafting an altar — it's getting access to the sigil’s schematic by defeating Eye of Cthulhu inside the Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon.

The new dungeon is massive and filled with interconnecting caves, with a variety of mobs from Terraria. Unless you get lucky, there will be a lot of backtracking. The sigil schematic is rewarded after you defeat the dungeon boss.

To craft the sigil, you’ll need 100 Hallowed bars, which also drop from the dungeon. They aren’t hard to come by and don’t weigh anything; just break some golden walls and pots while making your way towards the boss encounter. Use the Celestial Sigil on the Summoning Altar to spawn Moon Lord.

Note: Moon Lord will spawn on the altar, so don’t fight him at your main base.

Moon Lord gameplay mechanics and rewards in Palworld

Moments before disaster (Image via Pocketpair)

The fight will begin as soon as the Moon Lord appears. Your first move should be to make distance if he spawns directly upon you. Most of his attacks come from above and will be harder to see. The boss mechanics also require you to keep a little distance.

Before we get into mechanics, it is recommended that you try this boss fight with friends and the best gear you have. The encounter itself isn’t complex, but the boss can deal a lot of damage with a barrage of attacks.

Moon Lord uses three types of attacks:

A laser from the eye on his forehead Big eyeball attacks from both hands Small eyeball attacks from both hands and eyes

To defeat the Moon Lord, you must destroy his three eyes, one on each hand and one on his forehead. The task may seem simple, but the boss has a health of over 420k, so bring your big guns. Apart from the eyes, the boss does not take damage.

Defeating Moon Lord will grant you a fixed amount of rewards directly in your inventory if there is space. This includes:

Training Crystal

Ancient Civilization Core

Powerful Fruit

Ruby

Ancient Civilization Core

Stamina Lotus (S)

Power Lotus (S)

Life Pendant +2

Defense Pendant +2

Tips for fighting Moon Lord in Palworld

Beware of Moon Lord's Miku Miku Beam (Image via Pocketpair)

Being an endgame boss, the fight against Moon Lord won't be easy at all. You’ll bite the dust multiple times, but with proper preparation, you can defeat the boss. Here are a few tips that may help you during the fight.

Don’t stay under the boss. You must destroy the eyes, so move away quickly.

Build cover ahead of the fight. Walls with open windows to peek are a great place to fight the boss.

Level up your character and Pals; if you are lower than level 50, don’t summon the boss.

Use terrain to your advantage. The boss can’t penetrate through the dirt. Natural cover will help a lot during the fight.

Fight the boss with friends. More players will help to damage different weak points. One can even try to take the aggro and let others deal damage.

Even if you learn everything about the boss fight, Moon Lord will still be a huge challenge. Don’t worry about the death count if you are dealing a good amount of damage.

