Palworld player designs "unraidable optimized mining base"

To build a base in Palworld, players often need to fulfill certain conditions. Among them, creating a base that cannot be raided is of significant importance. Like most survival adventure titles, you will come across the same basic base-building principles – find a nice place, gather resources, fortify your build, and hope that it stands the wrath of real or NPC raiders.

Technically, all bases can be raided if the enemies are powerful enough. But one Palworld player claims to have built one that cannot be penetrated. Reddit user u/Jnavarsete posted a video showcasing their main base in the game on top of a mountain near the ore and coal deposits. They said,

“Unraidable optimized mining/main base (ore/coal)”

They stated that if you build your base at the same location as theirs, it will be impossible for anyone to raid it. That is a bold claim given that raids are a significant mechanic in this game.

Palworld player comes up with an unraidable base for mining

The owner of the Palworld base said that they built theirs at 187, -36 which is on top of a hill. This location has a natural supply of ore and coal nodes that gives them a steady supply of resources. Since the base is on top of a hill, there is no route that raiders can use to reach it.

u/Jnavarsete even gave a tour of their base where they broke down how they built it. They said it is important to build a six-by-six foundation and then build upwards from there. They kept the entire production technology at the top of the base with the units facing inwards and had an Electric-type Pal deployed at the base to continuously charge the generators.

The Reddit user further suggested that if you build your base here, make sure to put small boxes next to the nodes to streamline the process of mining and transporting the resources. You can read our 10 best tips for base-building if you want to improve your Palworld builds.

This Palworld content creator put a lot of thought into planning their base and the final product reflected the care they put into building this amazing structure.

There was another Reddit user, u/Zuli_Muli, who said that they have their base at this exact location and used it primarily for refining ore. However, they have not placed any form of security and have generously distributed high-quality beds for their Pals to rest at night.

If you do plan on setting up your base at this place, make sure you place Pals that have good Mining Work Suitability. Otherwise, the process will not be very efficient.