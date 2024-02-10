Palworld player highlights missing building equipment that devs should add next

Base building is an integral part of almost every survival adventure title, and Palworld is no exception. The game will hold your hand and make you lay down the foundations for one even before you can think of exploring your immediate surroundings. However, the community feels that the equipment for building bases in this game is rather primitive.

Given that the game is still in its early access stage, you would expect it to be slightly lackluster. However, when it comes to base building in Palworld, there are a lot of potholes that need immediate mending.

Reddit user u/silver-potato-kebab posted a picture of their build and pointed out a vital building part that is currently not in the game. They said:

"Corner roof please! =)"

The game comes with a lot of building parts, but some features make people think that not enough thought was put into the parts necessary for a good base-building experience in a survival game.

Palworld players request more building parts to improve their base builds

Palworld players are pretty passionate about base building. Reddit user u/InsertBadGuyHere said that Palworld is not only missing corner roof pieces but also walls, foundations, and staircases.

It is unclear what kind of walls they are talking about here, but we do get where they are coming from. While the game does come with many of the aforementioned structures, people need more variants to make their bases seem unique.

Right now, if you try to build a castle in Palworld with the structures in the game, it would require you to be an architectural genius to make your build look appealing and not a boxy blob of stone. If you want to improve your builds, consider reading our 10 Palworld base-building tips.

While players are advertising their architectural prowess with mind-blowing builds, not everyone is a gifted builder. Having more variety in the building pieces in Palworld would make life easier and the base-building experience more enjoyable.

Comment byu/silver-potato-kebab- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

There was another Reddit user, u/iSeellDrugsYoo, who commented under the post saying that they love the game, but there are a lot of shortcomings. For instance, half walls, corner walls, and corner roof structures are on their wishlist. They said that corner walls are very important as they need something they “can place on top of two corners of a space.”

Comment byu/silver-potato-kebab- from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Some players went on to compare this game's base building to Craftopia and Grounded when they were in early access. Reddit user u/Buttermilkman said that Grounded is one of the best survival-base-building games in the market right now, and others were quick to second their opinion.

Since the game is still in early access, it can be expected that the developers will pace things up a notch and add more base-building elements in future updates. Till then, we will have to make do with what we have at our disposal.

If you are new to the game, consider reading our 10 best tips for beginners. You should also read about interesting mechanics that Palworld does not tell you about.