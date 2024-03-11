Palworld player showcases impressive Legendary Pal collection in 823 in-game days

Legendary Pals are some of the hardest monsters to catch in Palworld, aside from Lucky ones. Not only are Legendary monsters hard to find, but they are also amongst the strongest enemies that you can face in this game. Thus, it requires a lot of hard work and determination to catch one with perfect stats.

A perfect Pal in Palworld refers to one with maxed-out IVs and perfect Passive Skills. Coming across Legendary Pals is a rare occasion in itself. To find one with perfect stats is few and far between, much more than one’s ability to comprehend.

However, a dedicated Palworld player on Reddit, u/SVDTINGS, managed to capture all four Legendary Pals with perfect IVs and stats, and they shared their catches with the community. They posted a few pictures on Reddit, a popular social media platform, and said:

“All Perfect Legendaries finally achieved after 823 in-game days,”

u/SVDTINGS said that they spent over 800 in-game days to catch these perfect Legendary Pals, and even though that might seem to be a lot of days, given how rare these Pal instances are, we feel that 823 days are not too many.

Palworld player manages to catch all four Legendary Pals with perfect stats and Passive Skills

In the Reddit post, we can see four images posted by u/SVDTINGS, one for each Legendary Pal in the game. The first image shows Jetragon bearing the title Champion Jetragon 768.

Each monster has a number next to its name, and according to the original poster, it refers to the number of instances the creature has to be caught to get one with perfect stats.

So, u/SVDTINGS had to catch 768 Jetragon to get one with 100 Attack IV, 100 Defrense IV, and the following Passive Skills:

Musclehead

Divine Dragon

Ferocious

Legend

The second picture shows Champion Frostallion 561 with perfect IVs and the following Passive Skills:

Musclehead

Ice Emperor

Legend

Ferocious

The poster had to catch 561 instances of this Legendary Pal to catch a perfect Frostallion. It shows the sheer dedication that they carried to catch this monster.

The penultimate image shows Champion Necromus 353 with perfect IVs and the following Passive Skills:

Legend

Lord of the Underworld

Musclehead

Ferocious

Last but not least, we can see Champion Paladius 684 with perfect IVs and the following Passive Skills:

Celestial Emperor

Musclehead

Legend

Ferocious

Having one of these Passive Skills makes a Pal perform efficiently in whatever it is good at. But when they have all four Legendary Passive Skills, one can only imagine how amazing these Pals can be.

One Palworld player on Reddit said that the Pals would indeed be perfect if they were Alpha Pals. However, another player replied that it is possible to breed the regular Legendary Pals with an Alpha for the status, but getting the perfect IVs might not be possible.

Reddit user u/Main_Ad_1447 shared their rare Legendary Pal with the community. They shared a picture of an Alpha Frostallion with all legendary Passive Skills – Legend, Ice Emperor, Ferocious, and Musclehead.

They claimed that they caught this monster after 341 attempts. This only shows how dedicated some Palworld players are.

These players were lucky to get their hands on these Pals. However, not everyone is so fortunate in terms of perfect IVs. For instance, Reddit user u/pascalxsome said that they spent 1,050 in-game days and have still not found a Legendary Pal with perfect IVs.