Pantheon Rise of the Fallen 2025 roadmap: What to expect from the budding old-school MMO

Upcoming old-school MMO Pantheon Rise of the Fallen’s team has revealed their 2025 roadmap. The team is working hard to get the game to its final release state, and there’s still quite a lot to do. That said, the list you’ll find below is not exhaustive. According to the developers, they already have targets for 2026, but that will be revealed and released at a later date.

The retro-style MMO Pantheon Rise of the Fallen already has some info revealed, such as the classes and races players will have access to, but the roadmap adds more depth to the game. If you’re as excited as we are, here’s what’s on the agenda.

What’s coming in 2025 for Pantheon Rise of the Fallen?

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen released a 2025 roadmap infographic with some very interesting information on it. The roadmap highlighted several major features and content that will be coming to the game this year. Some of it we already knew about, such as an upcoming PVP experience.

Here's the complete breakdown of what's to come in 2025 (Image via Visionary Realms)

As far as actual dates for content are concerned, only one of the updates has a date as of now. However, we believe that’s subject to change. The Shattering: PVP Servers, Server Consolidation, Fresh Start Servers, and Updated Rules of PVE Engagement will likely hit on April 2, 2025.

Here is a look at the other Major Content Releases planned for “Every 6-8 Weeks” as per the Pantheon Rise of the Fallen 2025 roadmap:

Iconic Class Abilities, Class Specific Quests, Level 40 Kit

Ash Breather Trench & Underground

Black Rose Keep

Mounts & Taming

Badia de Cara

From group-based content to more quests, and mounts, there’s a lot to be excited about the Pantheon Rise of the Fallen 2025 roadmap. If that weren’t enough, other features and systems should show up sometime in 2025. Here is a list of those features:

Encounter System

Mounts & Taming System

Perception Enhancements

Enhanced World Items

Enhanced Quest Functionality

Networking Improvements

Ui/UX Improvements

Looting Improvements

Alternate ruleset servers

Combat & Crafting Enhancements

Performance Optimization

Player Character Upgrades (Hairstyles, Skir colors, Improve faces)

Armor Upgrades

New Weapons

Add and Improve Itemization

Item Stat Multiplier Upgrades

Additional VFX

Additional SFX & Music

Chat/Social Improvements

There are quite a few obvious systems there, but for me, the real takeaway is the Alternate ruleset servers. This might mean things like Seasonal Ladders and Hardcore, but perhaps they have some other ideas. Either way, Visionary Realms' upcoming MMO is really shaping up here in 2025. The developers are incredibly optimistic, and so are we.

