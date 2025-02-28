Pantheon Rise of the Fallen to introduce the Druid class next week

Pantheon Rise of the Fallen is set to become more entertaining, as Visionary Reals will be introducing the Druid class next week. The latest addition is an Arcane Healer that will enhance the gameplay experience, as they will now have access to a character with nature-based magic and versatile abilities.

Who are the Druids in Pantheon Rise of the Fallen?

Druids are light-armored mystical beings who are deeply connected to nature. Visionary Realms rehired staff for this new class alongside a raw PvP experience. Druids are visionaries capable of viewing beyond the terrain into the essence of Terminus.

So, they can also draw power from nature and channel it into other beings or even their surroundings. They are incredibly adaptable due to their deep bond with nature, enabling them to play both supportive and offensive roles.

What are a Druid's abilities?

Druid using Verdanfire Tree in Pantheon Rise of the Fallen (Image via Visionary Realms)

Druids are known for their nature-based magic that can heal, protect, and even cast devastating attacks. The abilities of this new being in the Pantheon Rise of the Fallen are listed below:

Defensive and healing abilities

Ironvine Talisman – Attach an enchanted ironvine talisman on an enemy, which heals anyone who physically damages that marked enemy.

– Attach an enchanted ironvine talisman on an enemy, which heals anyone who physically damages that marked enemy. Verdanfire Seed – Places a magical seed on the target that absorbs incoming damage. It blooms upon absorbing the maximum damage or reaching the time limit to heal the target.

– Places a magical seed on the target that absorbs incoming damage. It blooms upon absorbing the maximum damage or reaching the time limit to heal the target. Verdanfire Tree – Summon a Verdanfire tree nearby that periodically heals allies within a 15-meter radius. The range expands to 25 meters if Hirode’s Focus is active and Verdanfire Seed absorbs 20% more damage.

– Summon a Verdanfire tree nearby that periodically heals allies within a 15-meter radius. The range expands to 25 meters if Hirode’s Focus is active and Verdanfire Seed absorbs 20% more damage. Beckon Hirode – Beckon Hirode, the Ward of Masae, joins you as a companion who grants healing and buffing your allies. Moreover, Hirode has the following abilities: 1) Hirode’s Flame – Releases a surge of Verdanfire energy to heal the target moderately. 2) Hirode’s Focus – Hirode focuses on you and boosts several abilities. 3) Vinewoven Lasso – Pulls a friendly target toward you.

– Beckon Hirode, the Ward of Masae, joins you as a companion who grants healing and buffing your allies. Moreover, Hirode has the following abilities: 1) – Releases a surge of Verdanfire energy to heal the target moderately. 2) – Hirode focuses on you and boosts several abilities. 3) – Pulls a friendly target toward you. Treeform – Transform into a rooted tree that prevents movement to greatly increase health regeneration.

Utility and mobility abilities

Wild-Eyed Wanderer – Most animals in Terminus are unlikely to attack you unless provoked.

– Most animals in Terminus are unlikely to attack you unless provoked. Swiftgill’s Fin – Enhance a target’s swimming ability by increasing swimming speed and underwater breathing capacity.

– Enhance a target’s swimming ability by increasing swimming speed and underwater breathing capacity. Nature Shroud – Envelop yourself or an ally in leaves to turn invisible. However, this effect drains Mana while active.

– Envelop yourself or an ally in leaves to turn invisible. However, this effect drains Mana while active. Wandering Stones – Tune into ancient magical stones scattered across Terminus, allowing for fast travel between them.

– Tune into ancient magical stones scattered across Terminus, allowing for fast travel between them. Vinewoven Bridge – Build a bridge out of interwoven vines to let you and others cross impassable gaps.

– Build a bridge out of interwoven vines to let you and others cross impassable gaps. Spirit of the Wolf – Bestow the swiftness of a wolf to increase the movement speed. This effect enhances when your Druid levels up.

Offensive abilities

Verdanfire Lance – Throws a spear of Verdanfire at an enemy to deal Nature damage. The target is also Silenced for a short duration if Hirode’s Gaze is active.

– Throws a spear of Verdanfire at an enemy to deal Nature damage. The target is also Silenced for a short duration if Hirode’s Gaze is active. Call Lightning – Summon a powerful lightning bolt to strike a target and deal Shock damage.

With this wide range of abilities, Druids will offer great versatility to any party in Pantheon Rise of the Fallen.

