Path of Exile 2 0.1.1c patch notes: Character renaming, pinnacle boss respawn, and more

The third minor patch of Path of Exile 2 with the current update, 0.1.1c, has gone live. Those who have been following the patch roadmap will know that there's no balance changes to be expected here, but we do have some significant QoL stuff with patch 0.1.1c. Specifically, the patch adds respawn attempts to various pinnacle bosses, similar to the Arbiter of Ash treatment in patch 0.1.1 last month.

There are also two major aspects to take heed of. The first one is quite obvious: console players will find that a lot of the in-game menus have much more readable font sizes.

The other one affects all platforms: the ability to rename a character or swap names between two characters. You cannot do this in-game, though. You have to visit the Path of Exile 2 website and log into your account first.

Without further ado, here are the full patch notes for Path of Exile 2 update 0.1.1c.

All changes in Path of Exile 2's patch 0.1.1c

Improvements and Changes

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Twisted Domain area, based on the area difficulty. If the Breach Domain is completed but you die during the Xesht, We Who Are One boss fight, you will revive at the entrance to the boss arena. If you die before completing the Breach Domain, you will revive at the start of the domain. Repeated attempts of the domain will result in no experience from monsters.

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Olroth, Origin of the Fall boss fight, based on the fight difficulty.

Added up to five respawn attempts for the Crux of Nothingness area, based on the area difficulty. If you die before killing The King of the Mists, reviving will place you inside the boss arena and begin the fight again.

Respawns can only be triggered by the person who put in the Expedition Logbook, Breachstone or An Audience with the King, and everyone in your party will be respawned at the same time.

Added more checkpoints to several Map areas and improved the placement of some checkpoints.

Added the "/ResetAtlas" chat command which can only be used to reset your Atlas when it's in a bricked state (no available maps) due to a game-breaking bug.

Added Minimap Icons for Strongboxes.

Minimap Icons for League mechanics now remain visible regardless of how far away you travel from them, making it easier to return to them later.

Hitting inanimate objects, such as Ice Crystals, Tempest Bell or Vine Arrow plants, can no longer cause your trigger skills to generate energy.

Vine Arrow plants no longer take damage from hits, and therefore no longer cause your on-hit effects and similar stats to take effect.

Minions can now briefly squeeze through smaller gaps if they've failed to move for a short period.

Channelled skills which scale their costs with attack/cast speed modifiers now explicitly describe this.

Unused stats in the skill and character menu interfaces are no longer displayed.

The Stun Threshold tooltip now provides more information on stun mechanics.

Added customisable targeting behaviour settings when using a controller. These can be viewed and selected in the bind skills menu.

Added Charms to the controller HUD.

Added a setting to display advanced item information when inspecting items while using a controller.

Added dedicated keybinds for confirming choices in various interfaces when using a controller, such as opening a Map in the Map Device, or starting a Trial at the Relic Altar.

Increased font size of text in various locations when using a controller.

Improved item navigation when using a controller.

Improved targeting behaviour for ranged attacks when using a controller.

Improved targeting behaviour for Offering skills when using a controller.

Made further changes to reduce the aggressive targeting of Tempest Bell when using a controller.

Reverted the change from the 0.1.1 patch that allowed you to pick up items and interact with some objects while performing other actions due to issues it introduced.

You can now change the name of your Path of Exile 2 characters, or swap the names of two of your characters. You can access this through the My Account page on the website after the patch is deployed.

Enabled the following existing cosmetic microtransactions for use in Path of Exile 2: Exile's Pilfering Ring, Exile's Pedometer Ring, Evertree Map Devices, Timekeeper's Map Devices, Peddler's Rain Hideout Decorations, Octoparasite Pets.

Continued to incrementally improve the sound, art, effects and environments.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where you could lose access to the Map Device when migrating out of a Solo Self-found League.

Fixed a bug where Zarokh, the Temporal could continue using his spinning lightning skill after death or while heavily stunned.

Fixed a bug where Zarokh, the Temporal's spinning lightning beam skill was not able to hit victims hiding in the corners of the arena.

Fixed a bug where players could remain immune to damage after the expiry of a stolen Proximal Tangibility monster modifier.

Fixed a bug where on-death elemental explosions from Rare Monster minions would fail to render their telegraph if the corpse was destroyed on hit, such as by shattering the monster.

Fixed a bug where the Twin Threats Atlas Passive Skill could sometimes duplicate monsters incorrectly, resulting in monsters that could not be damaged.

Fixed a bug that would prevent kills with Damage over Time being assigned correctly to players, most notably any death to poison or bleeding while the monster still had Energy Shield at the time of death.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to snapshot increases to the level of Elemental Skills using the Collapsing Horizon Unique Quaterstaff.

Fixed a bug where parts of the Atlas could fail to render if they were far away from your most recent map.

Fixed a bug where attempting to equip a weapon with a full inventory when using a controller could lose the previously equipped weapon.

Fixed some wonky checkpoints in the Steaming Springs and Blooming Fields Map areas.

Fixed a bug where The Trialmaster could use his time stop skill and vanish during his fight.

Fixed a rare bug where certain quest items were not dropping for some players correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Chimeral Inscribed Ultimatum quest item dropped by Xyclucian, the Chimera could disappear if you tried to pick it up while your inventory was full.

Fixed a bug where Persistent Buffs would be removed upon reaching the maximum overflowed Life with the Couture of Crimson Unique Body Armour equipped.

Fixed a bug which caused Direct Minions to cause summoned Ancestral Totems to stop using their skills until resummoned.

Fixed a bug where Black Strider's web mortar impacts could not be blocked or avoided by dodge roll.

Fixed a bug where Withering Presence's frequency and duration values would display as double their actual values in the skill information panel while the skill was active.

Fixed a bug where the Crystalline Potential Gemling Legionnaire Ascendancy Passive Skill would cause un-equipped ammo to be set to 0 upon entering a new area.

Fixed an issue in couch co-op where one player was able to interact with the Map Device but not open a Map due to them not being the party leader. In couch co-op, Map owners are now made to be the party leader.

Fixed various couch co-op bugs where player 2 would open user interface elements of player 1, such as the Endgame Map.

Fixed a bug in couch co-op where player 2 was not able to perform fast-travelling between checkpoints.

Fixed an issue where you could not view the benefits from Quality on Gems when using a controller.

Fixed a bug where the "you have died" screen could persist after being revived in the Arbiter of Ash Boss fight when using a controller.

Fixed a bug where charges were not orbiting the Planetary Orb Character Effect microtransactions correctly.

Fixed several client and instance crashes. This includes a potential fix for the crash affecting players on Windows 24H2.

