Best Atlas Tree route for farming currency in Path of Exile 2 (0.3.0)

Farming currency in Path of Exile 2 is much easier than looking for a specific unique item, and the best way to do that is during the endgame. That isn’t to say you won’t be getting currency items throughout the campaign. However, the chances of getting a Divine Orb are significantly lower than those of getting an Orb of Transmutation. Thankfully, Atlas maps can have item rarity and other items that you can use to increase those odds.

Ad

This guide will show you one way of increasing your gains from Atlas Tree. While you won’t be able to pick all of the passive nodes, you can always respec as per needs.

Best Atlas Tree for currency farming in Path of Exile 2

Atlas passive tree for currency farming (Image via PoE Planner || Grinding Gear Games)

The core Atlas Tree can assign up to 40 points, and the best way to farm currency is to increase the monster rarity and density. Luckily, there are several useful nodes early within the tree. Progressing towards Twin Threats through Rising Danger are two Notables you can pick with just five Atlas passive points.

Ad

Trending

The cluster of nodes below, containing Expanding Hordes and Bountiful Bloodlines, should be the next on the list. It also includes smaller nodes to increase the monster pack size, which further improves the chance of getting more items.

Moving to the right side of the tree, we recommend going for ‘Increased Item Rarity’ nodes and picking up Constant Crossroads and Crystalline Growth. You can progress towards more Essence nodes and go for either Resonant Lattice and Harmonic Corruption, or for Local Knowledge, located towards the upper left side of the passive tree.

Ad

Unstable Energies should be at the bottom of the priority list. The Keystone increases the effects of Prefixes and Suffixes on a Waystone. While it can help with favorable affixes, you’ll need to be careful, as it will also increase the effects of unwanted modifiers.

Additional measures for currency farming in Path of Exile 2

Additional item rarity will always come in handy (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Lastly, all of this will work even better with ‘Increased Item Rarity’ modifiers across your gear. If you’re going full farming mode, you’ll need Gold Rings and a Gold Amulet with double rarity mods. However, these aren’t strictly necessary, and can be expensive to acquire, especially if you want to avoid losing damage and defense.

Ad

An investment-friendly option would be getting the required gear for your build with a rarity affix. Boots and helmets can also have a rarity mod. Waystones with item rarity help to further increase the odds of item drops.

Check out our other guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More