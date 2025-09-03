Path of Exile 2 Meta builds in 0.3.0: Best endgame options for each class

Path of Exile 2 has a wide variety of builds you can try, and with patch 0.3, Grinding Gear Games has optimized many of them for the endgame. While the first week may tell a different story with Lightning Arrow being the most popular pick, most players are just reaching the endgame. Over the next few weeks, we’ll see other builds shine. For now, gamers are accumulating items and currency, and Lightning Arrow is considered the best League starter.

However, many other builds are also endgame viable despite having a rough start. Here are a few suggestions for various classes.

Best endgame build options for each class in Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict

Endgame builds for Ranger in Path of Exile 2

The Ranger class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Acidic Concotion Pathfinder

Patch 0.3 changed the Poisonous Concotion in Pathfinder Ascendancy - the Notable now provides various bottled destruction of multiple elements to choose from. While the Acidic Concotion can poison enemies, it will consume the already existing stacks to deal burst damage. If built correctly, you can draw a chunk of health from bosses or even one-tap them.

2) Lightning Arrow Deadeye

LA Deadeye is the most common league starter for Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict, and for good reason. It is the best AoE build you can get, but if you’re creating for endgame, it isn't wholly based on a single skill, as you may need support skills like Herald of Thunder for more crowd control and Snipe for boss DPS.

When building for the endgame, the build won't be cheap, but it can help you take down pinnacle bosses and breeze through some of the most challenging content.

Endgame builds for Witch in Path of Exile 2

The Witch class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Minion Army

Minions have been a very common playstyle for a Witch build, mainly due to their extremely smooth leveling experience and a strong endgame potential. Path of Exile 2 provides the option to pick from various Minion Skill Gems, be they melee-based or caster-based.

Additionally, a few of the related skills saw some tweaks, making them more resilient and allowing them to utilize special abilities more frequently.

2) Essence Drain

Essence Drain paired with Contagion was one of the strongest map-clearing builds in Dawn of the Hunt, and it lives to see another update. Contagion saw some minor changes that allow it to spread to more targets based on Gem quality. The build isn’t as effective against bosses, but once the area is clear, you can Boneblast any remaining enemies.

Since the build mainly deals Chaos damage, it is highly effective in the endgame.

Endgame builds for Huntress in Path of Exile 2

The Huntress class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Lightning Spear

We already mentioned Lightning Arrow, which is viable for Huntress too, but if you want to move on from the stale meta and try something new, go with the Lightning Spear build. Despite the nerf, it can still deal a decent amount of damage, although you’ll need more investment to bring it back to the pre-nerf power level.

2) Glacial Lance

If you feel like there’s too much electricity in the air, Glacial Lance may help you cool things down. While not the strongest build out there, it is incredible for map clearing and defense due to its ability to apply chill. The skill can make use of Frenzy charges to create even bigger AoE, covering almost the entire screen on ice. Note that bossing isn’t this build’s forte.

Endgame builds for Warrior in Path of Exile 2

The Warrior Class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Molten Fissure Warrior

The Forge Hammer is a new Skill that you can throw at enemies from a safe distance. It deals damage in a small AoE with the initial hit, but when using a Warcry, the hammer explodes. This creates fissures in the ground, which can erupt when using a slam skill. There’s just one catch. Until you acquire Forge Hammer, you’ll need to use the Boneshatter with Seismic Cry for mobbing.

2) Ancestral Totem

Totems recently saw a major buff with Grinding Gear Games removing the summon limit from Ancestral Warrior Totem. It does have increased cost and a 50% slower attack, but when paired with Answered Call Notable from Warbringer Ascendancy, you can have a spiritual party in the boss arena.

Additionally, the skill now also uses your equipped weapon to boost its stats, massively improving its damage.

Endgame builds for Sorceress in Path of Exile 2

The Sorceress Class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) CoC Spark

Spark is another popular pick for a Witch that serves as a strong league starter. It’s easy to build and will get you to the endgame with minimal investment. You’ll be stacking as much critical hit chance as possible to use Cast on Critical for additional skills. However, the build does require an alternate weapon swapping to use the Sigil of Power if you plan to push the DPS further.

2) Arc Stormweaver

With the introduction of Elemental Infusions, you can now supercharge Arc to deal even more damage. It deals single-target damage and can chain between enemies for crowd control.

The only issue you’ll face is keeping the abilities charged with other elements, something a Stormweaver can take care of with the recent Ascendancy rework. Her Notables can grant up to three times the benefit from collecting a single infusion. This build is similar to Spark.

Endgame builds for Mercenary in Path of Exile 2

The Mercenary class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Explosive Shot

Cluster Grenade received a decent chunk of buff in damage, with both primary and secondary explosions. Not only that, but the number of secondary explosions and their radius is also larger, meaning more AoE and damage.

However, grenades take time to explode, and to resolve the issue, Explosive Shot comes in handy, as it can detonate everything in its AoE. While the build isn’t the fastest, it deals a significant amount of damage and is much more enjoyable compared to several other builds.

2) Galvanic Shards

Galvanic Shards have been on the good side of Grinding Gear Games once again, receiving a damage buff. Paired with the ability to reload without compromising your movement, the build can be the shotgun you have been looking for. There are other skills you can use, but since Lightning has been a dominating element due to its ability to inflict even more damage, it’s the best pick.

Endgame builds for Monk in Path of Exile 2

The Monk class in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

1) Hollow Palm Tech

One of the most notable builds of this season is the Hollow Palm Technique on the Monk. The ability to punch your enemies into oblivion will make you feel strong, since players are deleting pinnacle bosses in just one hit after prepping a combo.

The best part is that you don’t need a weapon at all. The Keystone allows you to use all Quaterstaff abilities bare-handed. This build can be equally potent for both Invoker and Acolyte of Chayula Ascendancy due to the recent rework.

2) Charged Staff

If you feel like dealing old-school lightning damage, Charged Staff is your best bet. It looks similar to Lightning Arrow, with the same concept of chaining lightning with other Support Gems. The only difference is that you are much closer to enemies, which can pose an issue unless you invest in defense.

Additionally, like any other league starter for Monk, the leveling process can be slow compared to other builds unless you use Lightning Arrow.

