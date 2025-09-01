Path of Exile 2 Forgotten Bounty quest: All Torn Map Piece locations

Path of Exile 2’s Forgotten Bounty quest involves finding four Torn Map Pieces, which ultimately result in you finding quite a lot of treasure. The catch is, the game doesn’t really tell you very much about this quest. At best, you can see a few of the locations when you go to set sail to the various islands in this region of the game. It’s worth doing though because you wind up cracking open quite a few loot boxes at Plunder’s Point.

Unfortunately, we can’t give you exact locations on the map where the Torn Map Pieces are for the Path of Exile 2 Forgotten Bounty quest. While the maps are random, we can give you the sub area to look in, and the name of the quest item you need to interact with while doing this Chapter 4 sidequest.

Where to find the Torn Map Pieces for Path of Exile 2’s Forgotten Bounty quest

Once you’ve found the first Torn Map Piece in Path of Exile 2, you’ll automatically begin the Forgotten Bounty quest. The first piece is almost certainly going to be the Kedge Bay, provided you explore the whole map. Below, you’ll find the quest item you need to interact with, and the checkpoint that they’re at.

Here are the locations for all four Torn Map Pieces for Path of Exile 2's Forgotten Bounty quest (Image via GGG)

Kedge Bay: Found by interacting with the Dead Man’s Chest at Smuggler’s Stash Checkpoint.

Found by interacting with the at Checkpoint. Shrike Island: Interact with Corpse Nest inside the Corpse Nest Cave Checkpoint.

Interact with inside the Cave Checkpoint. Whakapanu Island: Interact with the Petrified Pirate at the Petrified Pirate Checkpoint.

Interact with the at the Checkpoint. Isle of Kin: Interact with the Flayed Sailor at the Flayed Sailor Checkpoint.

Honestly, the easiest one to find was on the Isle of Kin, if you ignore that the dungeon on that map, Volcanic Warrens, crashed for an entire day. This map also has a book with +2 Passive Weapon Set Skill Points, if you complete the optional arena.

When you have all four, bring them back to Makoru on the boat at Kingsmarch. She’ll suggest you sail to the Plunder’s Point. After some interactions on the island, you’ll start setting explosives to find hidden treasure.

Make sure you're careful how you set the explosives (Image via GGG)

Experienced players will find this similar to the Kalguurian Expedition League mechanic. Make sure you take care to read the monster buffs before chaining excavation points, though. If you die because you got greedy, you’ll lose all the treasure.

There is a lot of it on this island, potentially. It’s unlikely you’ll find Uniques, but there’s still great stuff to find. Good luck on your treasure hunt! Whether you succeed or fail, this will wrap up the Forgotten Bounty quest, and use up your Torn Map pieces in Path of Exile 2.

