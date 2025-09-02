Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict Meta: Biggest winners and losers of 0.3.0 so far

Path of Exile 2’s The Third Edict update went surprisingly well and let many people try out the game during the free weekend. The patch's core focus was to enhance the journey toward the endgame and add more build variety by buffing less-popular Skills and Ascendancies. While Grinding Gear improved the campaign with an incredible Act 4, along with bite-sized interludes, the latter wasn’t as easy to achieve.

Despite the buffs, it’s hard to balance each character and Ascendancy. And expected, some were much more popular than others. The three-day-long free access may have also influenced many new players to choose the fastest-leveling build, allowing them to explore the game as much as possible. However, it indicates which ones are still meta and which ones may require some work in future updates.

Note: The list is based on release week popularity and are not ranked.

Meta Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict

Meta saw a small shift compared to Dawn of the Hunt (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

These are the primary picks for most players following the Third Edict update. As usual, there are a lot of names from the previous meta, which suggest that more balance changes may be required in future updates.

Deadeye: The most popular pick in the The Third Edict update, Deadeye was the go-to choice for newcomers due to its ease of use. Additionally, this Ascendancy is also one of the strongest when it comes to bossing following recent buffs. Lich: The changes to Lich weren’t as significant, and a lot of people expected a nerf. Instead, we received more damage across Notables that increased its popularity. Moreover, Lich has a secret Ascendancy called the Abyssal Lich. Blood Mage: A single change for Blood Mage shot its popularity sky-high. The Sanguimancy notable is free to assign and spawns a Life Remnant on hit instead of a critical hit. This improvement in survivability led to a surge in player picks. Invoker: Before the update, the Invoker was fun, but the addition of the Hollow Palm Technique also makes him deadly. It is one of the primary reasons for playing Monk in this League, as it allows the character to engage in hand-to-hand combat. Infernalist: The Demon form being unable to use the weapon stats was the biggest complaint for the Infernalist, which isn’t the case with patch 0.3. With a good weapon, the Ascendancy is stronger than ever.

Most Underwhelming Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict

Some of the top Ascendancies did see a drop in popularity (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

These are some of the least-picked Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict update. The general reasons include a lack of interesting updates that put them on par with the popular ones.

Chronomancer: The Chronomancer received some interesting changes in The Third Edict update, with the increasing and decreasing cast speed over 10 seconds. However, with other characters getting more impactful changes, not many opted for Chronomancer. Pathfinder: Among the character Ascendancy rivalries, the Pathfinder has always lagged behind the Deadeye. While fun to play, it’s not as efficient as its counterpart if you’re trying to zoom through the campaign. Titan: The Titan Ascendancy is in the same situation as the Pathfinder. It was the only one not to receive any changes in The Third Edict update, making Warbringer the default pick for a tanky build. Smith of Kitava: The smithmaster saw a surge in popularity during Dawn of the Hunt, and while it wasn’t as high as the Amazon or Deadeye, Smith of Kitava was among the top five. Nerfs in The Third Edict seem to have driven away players. Ritualist: The Huntress launched with two Ascendancies, and Ritualist wasn’t the favourite child. It received a slight buff, but instead of increasing, the numbers for the launch week were once again weak.

The rest are fighting not to be last, with almost an equal number of players giving them a shot. That said, this is just the first week of Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict launch; over the next few weeks, the dynamics can change considerably. However, the statistics made one thing very clear: people will choose the fastest speedrun build over any other.

