Path of Exile 2: Azmadi, The Faridun Prince boss guide

The Azmadi, the Faridun Prince boss fight in Path of Exile 2’s Interlude is turning out to be one of the most challenging campaign fights. Unless you figure out the attack patterns, you’ll get constantly stunlocked into a place, allowing Azmadi to chain combos and end the fight. It can be especially challenging for glass cannon builds or those that focus on ranged combat, as the boss likes to get up close.

There aren’t any special drops from the boss, unless the RNG favors you for a unique. However, the fight is necessary to complete one of the Interlude quests and progress towards the endgame.

Where to find Azmadi, the Faridun Prince, in Path of Exile 2

You’ll encounter Azmadi while completing the second Interlude quest in Path of Exile 2. He is located in the Qumah Reservoir and isn’t too happy about Asala being the Sekhema of Sekhemas. You’ll come across the boss naturally while travelling through the Khari Crossing towards the Galai Gates and Qimah.

Azmadi, the Faridun Prince’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

Zarokh empowering Azmadi for the second phase (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Missing a dodge while fighting Azmadi can be fatal, especially during the second phase. That’s why knowing what’s coming beforehand can be very useful. The fight starts like a regular duel, but knowing it's Path of Exile 2, the boss always has some trick up their sleeve.

Dashes in your direction to swing the sword.

Single sword swing when in close range

Multiple sword swing combo when in close range.

Throws swords at you from the direction where the previous one landed.

Charges the sword with multiple specters of himself to perform a heavy slash.

Counjers an AoE where he blinks around several times, swinging his sword.

Create spectral swords and come dashing in your direction from one of the sword locations, dealing AoE damage.

Jumps in the air to create three copies of himself and slams the ground to launch multiple slashing waves.

A three-hit combo that sends a slashing wave in your direction. The third attack comes with a delay.

How to beat Azmadi, the Faridun Prince in Path of Exile 2

The number of attacks Azmadi showers you with can get annoying. Luckily, the arena is big, giving you more breathing room to dodge. Note that you may die multiple times while learning the boss's attack patterns. During the first phase, it’s easy to dodge all attacks as they are well telegraphed and slower.

Once you take around 40% of the boss’s health, Zarokh, the Temporal, will stop time and empower the boss. It marks the beginning of the second phase, and we recommend rolling away from whatever attack you were planning, as the boss can immediately spawn the AoE attack.

The most annoying attacks will be the AoE dash and the three-hit combo. To avoid the AoE dash, look for the floating sword with a glow, which is the direction the boss will charge you from. As for the three-hit combo, dodge sideways to avoid the first two, then wait just one second before dodging again.

If you see the boss jump into the air, get behind him before he slams down to stay out of the slashing wave. The sword-throwing attack is similar to the Torvian fight in Act 4, and all you need to do is roll away until the attacks stop. The fight will be much easier if you can quickly stun the boss. Not only do you deal more damage during that time, but you also prevent him from chaining other attacks.

