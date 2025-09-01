Path of Exile 2: Yama The White boss guide

Path of Exile 2’s Trial of Ancestors concludes with Yama the White, which is a really fast-paced, interesting boss fight. He has a lot of mechanics you want to avoid, and summons magical clones of himself to hit you in all locations on the map. While he’s certainly challenging, if you’re keeping an eye on what he does, it won’t be too stressful. Your reward will be a Tattoo that grants +2 Weapon Set Passive Skill Points, so that in and of itself makes it worth it.

Before you get started though, if you’ve already completed Cruel Difficulty, you likely won’t see a reward at the end of this. It’s still worth doing for the loot drops, and a +5% to your Mana Pool if you explore the area sufficiently enough. However, if you’re stumped on dealing with Yama the White in Path of Exile 2, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Yama the White in Path of Exile 2

Yama the White is found in the Trial of the Ancestors in Path of Exile 2, during the Trials of the Ancestors quest. He’s the final boss, so it’s unlikely that you’ll miss him. You just have to explore the area sufficiently enough. The catch is that this quest is not only optional, it begins on an island that the Chapter 4 story doesn’t require you to go to.

Defeating Krutog, Lord of Kin and rescuing Matiki starts you on the path to meeting Yama the White (Image via GGG)

If you’re doing the Forgotten Bounty quest though, you will head to the required island, Island of Kin, because a map fragment is found there. Deep within the Volcanic Warrens, the quest that leads to the Yama the White fight can be found for Path of Exile 2, once you beat the boss of that map.

Yama the White’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

Yama the White is a white-haired monkey boss in Path of Exile 2, and kind of reminds me of a trickster spirit like Sun Wukong. He has quite a few magical attacks, and you can expect arcane missiles to repeatedly fly at you. However, it’s useful to note you can LOS (line-of-sight) them by hiding behind the pillars in the room. Here are his primary attacks:

Avoid the huge purple puddles, as well as the purple arcane missiles (Image via GGG)

Shoots a barrage of arcane missiles that swerve around the room towards you.

Has a short-range melee strike with his staff.

Conjures a huge purple circular AOE on the floor that leaves behind a purple stain on the ground. Deals damage as you stand in it.

Triggers a huge three-line cone of purple fire from his staff that moves as he does.

Has a melee combo that includes a staff swing and a leaping dropkick.

Summons clones around the room that all shoot arcane missiles at you.

Teleports into the air and uses a diving staff attack with splash damage.

Freezes you into place and tears your soul out. Get to the correct soul in time or take massive damage.

How to beat Yama the White in Path of Exile 2

Look for the clone that has a purple AOE they're channeling. Stand in the center to not take damage, but you don't have much time to make a move (Image via GGG)

Yama the White is not an incredibly challenging boss in Path of Exile 2, but you do need to stay mobile. His primary attack is his arcane missiles, which blast at you. When he summons his clones, they’ll all do it at the same time, so just duck behind a pillar and avoid them.

If you get too close to the clones though, they might leap down on you with their staff attack, so be prepared to move again. This does just grant you more hiding places, because the clones stand on top of the pillars.

The flamethrower’s not a big deal, and it’s easy to not stand in the huge AOE. You get a bit of advanced warning before the diving attack, due to it being a teleport, so it's easy to roll out of the way of, and he didn't hit me with a single melee attack. It helps to be a minion build for that, though.

While not a dangerous fight, if you take Yama lightly, you'll suddenly be overwhelmed with damage (Image via GGG)

The most troublesome attack from Yama the White in Path of Exile 2 is one he’ll likely do twice. He’ll freeze you in place, and several spirit clones will run away from you. You need to get to the right one, or a magical explosion will deal you tons of damage.

Head to the one that doesn’t run and fall over by knocking into something. Look for a clone that has a purple aura around it, like in the image above. I failed to get there in time, but you can clearly see there will be a spot to stand safely in. If you have enough Energy Shield and Health, it won’t be too bad; it dropped me to about half health on my Witch.

Success will mean you wrap this quest up, and claim your Tattoo of Hinekora after moving on to the next room. If you’ve already completed Cruel Difficulty, it’s likely that you won’t get the Tattoo, because you’ve already received the reward elsewhere.

