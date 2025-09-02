Path of Exile 2: Are the Roving Wisps in Kriar Village bugged?

Path of Exile 2’s Roving Wisps side quest takes place in Kriar Village, during the Intermission, but many players are reporting it as a bugged quest. This isn’t really a surprise, because despite the positive reception of the Chapter 4 update, there have been quite a few bugs, such as players constantly crashing, so that they cannot even log into particular characters.

Some side quests are more important than others in Path of Exile 2, such as finding and using the Shark Fin. While Roving Wisps aren’t as important as other optional goals in Path of Exile 2, completionists will no doubt find themselves frustrated right now, because yes, Roving Wisps in Kriar Village are bugged.

The Roving Wisps are currently bugged in Path of Exile 2’s Kriar Village

The Roving Wisps side quest in Path of Exile 2 is sadly bugged, but it’s not something that will stop you from completing the Intermission. This is an optional objective, and while it may have a minor buff, or some kind of reward, it’s nothing compared to the actual map objective, which is to defeat Lythara, the Wayward Spear.

While you can get to the Roving Wisps side quest, you cannot, at this time, complete it (Image via GGG)

Slaying them will net you +40 Permanent Spirit, and if you already completed the Cruel Acts 1-3, you likely already have this as well. As of this time, we haven’t heard anything about Grinding Gear Games acknowledging or revealing a hotfix to correct the Roving Wisps quest in PoE 2. However, they’ve been fairly proactive about hotfixing things in this update, so I can imagine it won’t take too long.

As this is a side quest, it’s something you can come back to later, if you want to complete all of the optional objectives between Chapter 4 and the Intermission. That means it’s a good time to focus on the main story, or perhaps the Trial of the Ancestors, if you haven’t gone to the Isle of Kin to complete that.

For now, there’s really nothing that can be done about it, but wait until a hotfix comes out and try again. There’s still plenty to do in PoE 2, and thankfully, at least, it’s not a main story quest that is unable to be completed.

