Path of Exile 2: Trial of the Ancestors quest guide

Trial of the Ancestors is a Path of Exile 2 side quest that in Chapter 4 that players could completely miss out on. It’s not one that’s advertised, and is only seen if you explore Isle of Kin, which doesn’t have any of the main story content on it. The only part of Chapter 4 that leads you here is the Forgotten Bounty quest. One of the Torn Map Pieces you need will be found here. If you decide to enter the Volcanic Warrens, you can begin this quest.

Ad

If you’re playing on the Standard League and already beat the game on Cruel, you won’t get any of the Tattoos from Trial of the Ancestors in Path of Exile 2. The rewards are ones you should already have from completing that difficulty. That’s what happened to me, so if you don’t see the rewards drop, that would explain it. If you want to complete this quest either way, here’s what you need to do.

Ad

Trending

How to complete Trial of the Ancestors quest in Path of Exile 2

While on the Isle of Kin in Path of Exile 2, you can begin the Trial of the Ancestors quest by defeating the boss of the Volcanic Warrens dungeon, Krutog, Lord of Kin. The quest will automatically trigger, and the first step will be made available: Talk to Matiki. Below are all the steps you’ll need to undertake:

Ad

It all kicks off here, in the Volcanic Warrens (Image via GGG)



Speak to Matiki

Speak to Matiki on the boat

Head to the Eye of Hinekora

Meet up with Matiki/Speak with Matiki

Peer into the Well of Passing

Complete the Tests of Mettle (Kaomi's, Maata's, Rakiata's)

Locate the Halls of the Dead

Optional: Pay Your Respects (Gained 5% Maximum Mana)

Explore the Halls of the Dead

Defeat Yama the White

Enter the portal to meet the Mother

Speak to Navali

Ad

You can speak to Matiki by opening the cage near the boss, and that will lead you to talking to them again on the boat itself. When you’re ready, you can now set sail for a new destination, Eye of Hinekora. Upon arriving in that area, look for Matiki again and speak to them.

After speaking with Matiki, Peer into the Well of Passing to get the approval to take on the Trial of the Ancestors in Path of Exile 2. You’ll head through the next part of the dungeon, which will have you complete three Tests of Mettle. It’s a more or less straightforward dungeon. There are a few branching paths, but they don’t go far. When you get to each Test of Mettle, you’ll battle a few waves of enemies, before fighting a named enemy at the end. Your named enemies could vary, but in my case, I had to deal with the following:

Ad

Kaomi's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Magma Barrier named enemy

Few enemy waves, Magma Barrier named enemy Maata's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Always Poisons named enemy

Few enemy waves, Always Poisons named enemy Rakiata's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Mana Drain/Lightning Damage/Trail of Fire named enemy.

The Tests of Mettle aren't too hard. A few groups of enemies and a named foe (Image via GGG)

Each of these tests should reward you with a Tattoo that will give you +5 to Strength, Intelligence, or Dexterity, depending on the Tattoo. As I already completed the game on Cruel on this character, I did not unlock these. After you best all three, you’ll need to locate The Halls of the Dead. Explore the dungeon until you find this, and dive into the next area.

Ad

There’s an optional reward here in Path of Exile 2’s Trial of the Ancestors. If you find a green pool, you’ll have the option to Pay Your Respects. This gave me a permanent +5% to my Mana Pool, so definitely worth exploring every nook and cranny of this dungeon.

You can never have too much mana (Image via GGG)

You will find this in The Silent Hall subsection of the map, and will speak to Navali here. Interact with the green pool for your reward. From here, you’ll just keep exploring until you reach the end of this incredibly lengthy dungeon. Yama the White is the boss, which we’ve covered here.

Ad

He’s not a deadly boss; lots of annoying projectiles, and dive bomb attacks are his go-to. When he stops time though, you’ll see some clones of you running away. Look for the one that’s channeling a big AOE and get right next to them to avoid big-time damage. From here, just Enter the Portal to meet the Mother, and speak with Navali.

You’ll learn a bit more about your character, and then receive your final Tattoo, which grants +2 Weapon Set Passive Skill Points, and concludes Path of Exile 2’s Trial of the Ancestors quest.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More