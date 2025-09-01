Path of Exile 2: Trial of the Ancestors quest guide

Trial of the Ancestors is a Path of Exile 2 side quest that in Chapter 4 that players could completely miss out on. It’s not one that’s advertised, and is only seen if you explore Isle of Kin, which doesn’t have any of the main story content on it. The only part of Chapter 4 that leads you here is the Forgotten Bounty quest. One of the Torn Map Pieces you need will be found here. If you decide to enter the Volcanic Warrens, you can begin this quest.
If you’re playing on the Standard League and already beat the game on Cruel, you won’t get any of the Tattoos from Trial of the Ancestors in Path of Exile 2. The rewards are ones you should already have from completing that difficulty. That’s what happened to me, so if you don’t see the rewards drop, that would explain it. If you want to complete this quest either way, here’s what you need to do.
How to complete Trial of the Ancestors quest in Path of Exile 2
While on the Isle of Kin in Path of Exile 2, you can begin the Trial of the Ancestors quest by defeating the boss of the Volcanic Warrens dungeon, Krutog, Lord of Kin. The quest will automatically trigger, and the first step will be made available: Talk to Matiki. Below are all the steps you’ll need to undertake:
- Speak to Matiki
- Speak to Matiki on the boat
- Head to the Eye of Hinekora
- Meet up with Matiki/Speak with Matiki
- Peer into the Well of Passing
- Complete the Tests of Mettle (Kaomi's, Maata's, Rakiata's)
- Locate the Halls of the Dead
- Optional: Pay Your Respects (Gained 5% Maximum Mana)
- Explore the Halls of the Dead
- Defeat Yama the White
- Enter the portal to meet the Mother
- Speak to Navali
You can speak to Matiki by opening the cage near the boss, and that will lead you to talking to them again on the boat itself. When you’re ready, you can now set sail for a new destination, Eye of Hinekora. Upon arriving in that area, look for Matiki again and speak to them.
After speaking with Matiki, Peer into the Well of Passing to get the approval to take on the Trial of the Ancestors in Path of Exile 2. You’ll head through the next part of the dungeon, which will have you complete three Tests of Mettle. It’s a more or less straightforward dungeon. There are a few branching paths, but they don’t go far. When you get to each Test of Mettle, you’ll battle a few waves of enemies, before fighting a named enemy at the end. Your named enemies could vary, but in my case, I had to deal with the following:
- Kaomi's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Magma Barrier named enemy
- Maata's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Always Poisons named enemy
- Rakiata's Mettle: Few enemy waves, Mana Drain/Lightning Damage/Trail of Fire named enemy.
Each of these tests should reward you with a Tattoo that will give you +5 to Strength, Intelligence, or Dexterity, depending on the Tattoo. As I already completed the game on Cruel on this character, I did not unlock these. After you best all three, you’ll need to locate The Halls of the Dead. Explore the dungeon until you find this, and dive into the next area.
There’s an optional reward here in Path of Exile 2’s Trial of the Ancestors. If you find a green pool, you’ll have the option to Pay Your Respects. This gave me a permanent +5% to my Mana Pool, so definitely worth exploring every nook and cranny of this dungeon.
You will find this in The Silent Hall subsection of the map, and will speak to Navali here. Interact with the green pool for your reward. From here, you’ll just keep exploring until you reach the end of this incredibly lengthy dungeon. Yama the White is the boss, which we’ve covered here.
He’s not a deadly boss; lots of annoying projectiles, and dive bomb attacks are his go-to. When he stops time though, you’ll see some clones of you running away. Look for the one that’s channeling a big AOE and get right next to them to avoid big-time damage. From here, just Enter the Portal to meet the Mother, and speak with Navali.
You’ll learn a bit more about your character, and then receive your final Tattoo, which grants +2 Weapon Set Passive Skill Points, and concludes Path of Exile 2’s Trial of the Ancestors quest.
