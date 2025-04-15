Path of Exile 2: Critical Weakness, explained

Critical Weakness is an incredibly useful effect in Path of Exile 2. This effect, once available on the Eye of Winter skill, made the late game much easier for Witches and anyone else who chose to utilize it. The current primary method of accessing Critical Weakness is an Aura, so you don’t even have to do a whole lot of work for it — just be in range and let it do its thing.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 players will often find themselves using Critical Weakness as a part of minion builds in the late game to really ramp up the damage their Skeletal Archers and/or Arsonists do to enemies. If you’re looking for something useful that doesn’t take a lot of planning to add to your build, this could be it.

What is Critical Weakness in Path of Exile 2, and how you can access it

Critical Weakness is an effect in Path of Exile 2 that causes enemies in your presence to have +0.5% to Critical Hit Chance, stacking up to 20 times. In the 0.2.0 patch notes for PoE 2 (Dawn of the Hunt), it was changed slightly. Now, the stacks track their duration individually instead of refreshing the duration of all stacks when a new stack is gained. This balances the powerful skill out a little bit.

Ad

Trending

The easiest way to get Malice is to find a solid Sceptre (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Now that Critical Weakness was removed from Eye of Winter in the 0.2.0 update, it’s now found primarily on the Malice skill, which can be found on Sceptres throughout Path of Exile 2. Malice inflicts Critical Weakness on any foe in your presence. As you can see in the screenshot above, level 15 Malice makes Critical Weakness last for 4 seconds and applies it every 0.56 seconds.

Ad

The only other place we’ve found Critical Weakness to be available is on the Unique Sandstorm Visage. That version got buffed, as it now applies Critical Weakness once per second for 15 seconds instead of the previous 1 second. That makes it a very rare and incredibly useful skill for players.

Primarily found in Witch builds, it’s also much easier to use for Witches since a wide array of random Sceptres come with Malice equipped to them. This could, of course, change in the future, given that Eye of the Winter was seriously nerfed by removing the Critical Weakness ability from it in Path of Exile 2.

Ad

The important takeaway is that it can help you dish out critical hits much more often, even if enemies don’t live long enough to get to 20 stacks. It could be incredibly useful when bossing, as those will stick around a bit longer than your average enemy.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More