Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt Mystery box reward table

The Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box has dropped now that the latest season has begun. What this means is you can pick up some fantastic cosmetics – for a price. Like all loot boxes, though, the odds won't always be in your favor, depending on the items you want. Thankfully, Grinding Gear Games has improved your chances.

So whether you’re hoping for weapon cosmetics, wings, or something fancy for your hideout, there are many potential rewards. It will cost you Points, but if you’ve been holding onto yours from the Early Access bundles, here’s what Path of Exile 2 players can get in the Dawn of the Hunt Mystery boxes.

All possible Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box items and odds for Path of Exile 2

In Path of Exile 2, you can visit the microtransaction shop and select the Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box if you want to gamble on getting some fantastic rewards. The downside is that it’s either 50 Points ($5) for one box or 250 points ($25) for five boxes you can open all at once.

This is what my box rewarded me with - lucky me! (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

All of the odds in the table below were provided by Grinding Gear Games on the game's website. The website also shows what each potential item looks like in-game, so you know if it’s worth opening a few of these Dawn of The Hunt Mystery boxes or not in Path of Exile 2. Once you've purchased them, head to your Cosmetics tab on the character sheet and find them under the Consumables tab.

Note: All equipment pieces are cosmetic and do not confer any statistical bonuses Item Available Odds of receiving Witchhunter Helmet 3.18% Ghoulhunter Helmet 1.36% Witchhunter Body Armour 3.18% Ghoulhunter Body Armour 1.36% Witchhunter Gloves 3.18% Ghoulhunter Gloves 1.36% Witchhunter Boots 3.18% Ghoulhunter Boots 1.36% Witchhunter Back Attachment 3.18% Ghoulhunter Back Attachment 1.36% Witchhunter Crossbow Skin 3.18% Ghoulhunter Crossbow Skin 1.36% Breachlord's Knight Helmet 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Helmet 1.81% Breachlord's Knight Body Armour 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Body Armour 1.81% Breachlord's Knight Gloves 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Gloves 1.81% Breachlord's Knight Boots 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Boots 1.81% Breachlord's Knight Mace 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Mace 1.81% Breachlord's Knight Quarterstaff 2.72% Breachlord's Crusader Quarterstaff 1.81% Breach Flame Charge Skin 2.72% Breach Imp Charge Skin 1.36% Breach Fae Charge Skin 0.45% Water Djinn's Map Device 2.27% Assassin Djinn's Map Device 1.36% Time Djinn's Map Device 0.90% Water Djinn's Portal 2.27% Assassin Djinn's Portal 1.35% Time Djinn's Portal 0.68% Arcane Djinn's Portal 0.22% Stormweaver's Etched Beetle Pet 2.27% Assassin's Etched Beetle Pet 1.36% Chronomancer's Etched Beetle Pet 0.68% Faridun's Etched Beetle Pet 0.22% Capauchin Quadrilla Pet 2.27% Hairless Quadrilla Pet 1.36% Armoured Quadrilla Pet 0.90% The Defiler Map Device 4.54% Rising Ash Character Effect 1.59% Orbiting Ash Character Effect 1.59% Gathering Ash Character Effect 1.36% Arbiter of Ash Wings 3.18% Corroding Arbiter of Ash Wings 0.90% Pale Arbiter of Ash Wings 0.45% Elusive Dodge Roll Effect 2.27% Vampiric Dodge Roll Effect 1.35% Shifting Sands Dodge Roll Effect 0.90% Tormentor's Rare Finisher Effect 2.27% Chaosborn Druid's Rare Finisher Effect 1.36% Defiler's Rare Finisher Effect 0.68% Xesht's Clap Rare Finisher Effect 0.22%

Personally, for my money, there are a few items I want, depending on what I end up playing the most. The Breachlord’s Armor pieces are all a fantastic dull gray and fleshy pink, as if it’s been bashing its way through tentacles. I’m also a fan of the Djinn’s Map Device for Hideouts. It shows how long you’ve been in an area, which is neat.

The various Djinn Portal Skins have an outrageously low drop rate, but all look fantastic. The other item I really want in my base is The Defiler Map Device. It shows how many monsters of each rarity are slain by players in your Maps – and it looks brilliant.

The Path of Exile website points out that you have a 1/22 chance of getting a distinct item. The odds above are for getting a specific thematic variation of those microtransactions. In addition, the more you open, the better the odds get, as it doesn’t allow for duplicates.

