Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt Mystery box reward table

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:48 IST
Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Mystery Box
If you're looking for some flashy cosmetics for the Dawn of the Hunt Season in Path of Exile 2, the latest Mystery Box is in (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box has dropped now that the latest season has begun. What this means is you can pick up some fantastic cosmetics – for a price. Like all loot boxes, though, the odds won't always be in your favor, depending on the items you want. Thankfully, Grinding Gear Games has improved your chances.

So whether you’re hoping for weapon cosmetics, wings, or something fancy for your hideout, there are many potential rewards. It will cost you Points, but if you’ve been holding onto yours from the Early Access bundles, here’s what Path of Exile 2 players can get in the Dawn of the Hunt Mystery boxes.

All possible Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box items and odds for Path of Exile 2

In Path of Exile 2, you can visit the microtransaction shop and select the Dawn of the Hunt Mystery box if you want to gamble on getting some fantastic rewards. The downside is that it’s either 50 Points ($5) for one box or 250 points ($25) for five boxes you can open all at once.

This is what my box rewarded me with - lucky me! (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
All of the odds in the table below were provided by Grinding Gear Games on the game's website. The website also shows what each potential item looks like in-game, so you know if it’s worth opening a few of these Dawn of The Hunt Mystery boxes or not in Path of Exile 2. Once you've purchased them, head to your Cosmetics tab on the character sheet and find them under the Consumables tab.

Note: All equipment pieces are cosmetic and do not confer any statistical bonuses
Item AvailableOdds of receiving
Witchhunter Helmet3.18%
Ghoulhunter Helmet1.36%
Witchhunter Body Armour3.18%
Ghoulhunter Body Armour1.36%
Witchhunter Gloves3.18%
Ghoulhunter Gloves1.36%
Witchhunter Boots3.18%
Ghoulhunter Boots1.36%
Witchhunter Back Attachment3.18%
Ghoulhunter Back Attachment1.36%
Witchhunter Crossbow Skin3.18%
Ghoulhunter Crossbow Skin1.36%
Breachlord's Knight Helmet2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Helmet1.81%
Breachlord's Knight Body Armour2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Body Armour1.81%
Breachlord's Knight Gloves2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Gloves1.81%
Breachlord's Knight Boots2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Boots1.81%
Breachlord's Knight Mace2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Mace1.81%
Breachlord's Knight Quarterstaff2.72%
Breachlord's Crusader Quarterstaff1.81%
Breach Flame Charge Skin2.72%
Breach Imp Charge Skin1.36%
Breach Fae Charge Skin0.45%
Water Djinn's Map Device2.27%
Assassin Djinn's Map Device1.36%
Time Djinn's Map Device0.90%
Water Djinn's Portal2.27%
Assassin Djinn's Portal1.35%
Time Djinn's Portal0.68%
Arcane Djinn's Portal0.22%
Stormweaver's Etched Beetle Pet2.27%
Assassin's Etched Beetle Pet1.36%
Chronomancer's Etched Beetle Pet0.68%
Faridun's Etched Beetle Pet0.22%
Capauchin Quadrilla Pet2.27%
Hairless Quadrilla Pet1.36%
Armoured Quadrilla Pet0.90%
The Defiler Map Device4.54%
Rising Ash Character Effect1.59%
Orbiting Ash Character Effect1.59%
Gathering Ash Character Effect1.36%
Arbiter of Ash Wings3.18%
Corroding Arbiter of Ash Wings0.90%
Pale Arbiter of Ash Wings0.45%
Elusive Dodge Roll Effect2.27%
Vampiric Dodge Roll Effect1.35%
Shifting Sands Dodge Roll Effect0.90%
Tormentor's Rare Finisher Effect2.27%
Chaosborn Druid's Rare Finisher Effect 1.36%
Defiler's Rare Finisher Effect0.68%
Xesht's Clap Rare Finisher Effect0.22%
Personally, for my money, there are a few items I want, depending on what I end up playing the most. The Breachlord’s Armor pieces are all a fantastic dull gray and fleshy pink, as if it’s been bashing its way through tentacles. I’m also a fan of the Djinn’s Map Device for Hideouts. It shows how long you’ve been in an area, which is neat.

The various Djinn Portal Skins have an outrageously low drop rate, but all look fantastic. The other item I really want in my base is The Defiler Map Device. It shows how many monsters of each rarity are slain by players in your Maps – and it looks brilliant.

The Path of Exile website points out that you have a 1/22 chance of getting a distinct item. The odds above are for getting a specific thematic variation of those microtransactions. In addition, the more you open, the better the odds get, as it doesn’t allow for duplicates.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features:

