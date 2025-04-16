Path of Exile 2 Fractured Lake map, explained

Path of Exile 2 has introduced some new endgame content with the 0.2.0 update, and part of that is the Fractured Lake map. A unique endgame map, it can show up in the Atlas of Worlds as part of the many potential maps you can grind through for great rewards. It also has a visually fascinating appearance, with ground that spawns underneath you as you walk, and a glassy, watery surface below that.

It’s home to challenging foes and potentially great rewards, making the Fractured Lake one of the ideal maps to seek out in Path of Exile 2. If you’re looking for a potentially powerful Ring or Amulet for your build, you could find it here as well.

What is the Fractured Lake map in Path of Exile 2?

The Fractured Lake is one of the new Unique maps in Path of Exile 2, offering a fresh new challenge to players who uncover it. You will have to be lucky enough to come upon one while you explore the Atlas of Worlds.

The Fractured Lake holds fascinating Ring and Amulet rewards if you can get past all the mirrored elites to reach them (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

A Water Biome map, the map itself will rise underneath your feet as you explore, making it that much more of a mystery. However, that’s not what makes this map so interesting and challenging. The Fractured Lake map in Path of Exile 2 mirrors every rare mob you find within it.

That means you’ll have to fight identical rares at the same time. Depending on what kind of Modifiers they have, this could get incredibly challenging. That does mean more odds of picking up awesome rewards.

The primary reward at the end of a Fractured Lake map is contained in the Fragmented Mirror — you’ll find Amulets and Rings here, which may not sound like much. These are special, and can have more Prefixes/fewer suffixes, or vice versa. You could, in theory, craft Rings that you couldn’t get anywhere else.

Unfortunately, as this is a Unique map, and the Atlas of Worlds is unique to each player, there’s no telling where yours will be. It’s worth exploring the endgame thoroughly for this Unique map, though. The map is challenging, but supremely rewarding.

