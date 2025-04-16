How to get a mount in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 has added, among other fan-requested things, the ability to use a mount. Introduced as part of the 0.2.0 update, it’s something that can be unlocked, but requires a serious time commitment and high dexterity. Hence, it can primarily be used by the Ranger and the Huntress classes. Others can use it, but a high dexterity and Spirit requirement may put off Witches and other classes.

Another benefit of having a mount in Path of Exile 2 is that you can use it in combat, though you can be knocked off of it if you get staggered or Heavy Stunned. If you’re looking for something to freshen up your dex build, here’s something that might do the trick.

How to unlock the Rhoa mount in Path of Exile 2

If you want the Rhoa mount in Path of Exile 2, you need to at least have one Level 14 Spirit Gem, be Level 58+, and have 133 Dexterity. If you meet all those requirements, you can craft a Rhoa Mount gem. You also need to have 60 Spirit in reserve — though that can be reduced with a variety of equipment.

The good news is there's a mount. The bad news is that the cost is high (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you aren’t on the mount, it will actively fight beside you, which can be a great way to get a bit of aggro pulled away from you, so you can safely ping enemy targets and build Frenzy charges.

While you’re mounted in PoE 2, you always move at full speed, and being hit builds a lot of Heavy Stun buildup. You can still fight on the mount, provided you’re using Bow, Thrown Spear, or Mark attacks. Everything else is off-limits.

Unfortunately, its high dexterity requirements will keep it on the Huntress and Ranger primarily, but it’s not outside the reach of other classes. If you’re really invested in the Rhoa mount, you can even buy a skin for it, the Ritualist Rhoa, for a whopping 150 Points.

Given that it’s also a level 58 skill at a minimum, it’s unlikely that you’re going to have the Rhoa mount until you’ve beaten the campaign. On a positive note, the mount's high speed will make navigating toward objectives on maps much faster.

