  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to get a mount in Path of Exile 2

How to get a mount in Path of Exile 2

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 16, 2025 13:34 IST
Path of Exile 2 mount
There's only one mount in Path of Exile 2 right now, and here's how you can claim yours (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2 has added, among other fan-requested things, the ability to use a mount. Introduced as part of the 0.2.0 update, it’s something that can be unlocked, but requires a serious time commitment and high dexterity. Hence, it can primarily be used by the Ranger and the Huntress classes. Others can use it, but a high dexterity and Spirit requirement may put off Witches and other classes.

Ad

Another benefit of having a mount in Path of Exile 2 is that you can use it in combat, though you can be knocked off of it if you get staggered or Heavy Stunned. If you’re looking for something to freshen up your dex build, here’s something that might do the trick.

How to unlock the Rhoa mount in Path of Exile 2

If you want the Rhoa mount in Path of Exile 2, you need to at least have one Level 14 Spirit Gem, be Level 58+, and have 133 Dexterity. If you meet all those requirements, you can craft a Rhoa Mount gem. You also need to have 60 Spirit in reserve — though that can be reduced with a variety of equipment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
The good news is there&#039;s a mount. The bad news is that the cost is high (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
The good news is there's a mount. The bad news is that the cost is high (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you aren’t on the mount, it will actively fight beside you, which can be a great way to get a bit of aggro pulled away from you, so you can safely ping enemy targets and build Frenzy charges.

Ad

While you’re mounted in PoE 2, you always move at full speed, and being hit builds a lot of Heavy Stun buildup. You can still fight on the mount, provided you’re using Bow, Thrown Spear, or Mark attacks. Everything else is off-limits.

Unfortunately, its high dexterity requirements will keep it on the Huntress and Ranger primarily, but it’s not outside the reach of other classes. If you’re really invested in the Rhoa mount, you can even buy a skin for it, the Ritualist Rhoa, for a whopping 150 Points.

Ad

Given that it’s also a level 58 skill at a minimum, it’s unlikely that you’re going to have the Rhoa mount until you’ve beaten the campaign. On a positive note, the mount's high speed will make navigating toward objectives on maps much faster.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications