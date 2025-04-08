Path of Exile 2 is getting yet more checkpoints to solve its land problem

Path of Exile 2 might be getting even more checkpoints as a band-aid fix to a much larger problem. Literally, much larger — some of the outliers are well-known for being a slog that diminishes the campaign experience. This is not a problem specific to the new patch 0.2.0, which has its exclusive pitfalls that dropped the recent Steam ratings of the game to "Mixed".

Ad

Nevertheless, it was brought up when GGG addressed some widespread community concerns about problems in patch 0.2.0. They outlined some of the things they are working on to improve Dawn of The Hunt, and the matter of "Large Area Sizes" was one of the talking points.

Is a larger number of checkpoints going to solve Path of Exile 2's Act 3 drudgery?

Yet another drive through the Water Witch's abode (Image via GGG)

Several areas in Path of Exile 2 far outgrow the average ARPG travail between pit stops. Ogham Farmlands in the first Act is reasonably big, but Mawdun Quarry and Spires of Deshar elicit a level of tedium that makes them stand out in Act 2. However, in Act 3, the problem becomes readily palpable.

Ad

Trending

Places like Matlan Waterways are boring but serviceable, but the journey through The Drowned City and Utzaal (technically the same place in two ages) are simply too long. Rather than challenge or friction, their unnecessary expanse just becomes tedium.

GGG has mentioned they are "checking to see if there are any outliers", even though the problem can be boiled down to these two Act 3 maps. Meanwhile, the fix they are resorting to is adding more checkpoints.

Ad

Would more checkpoints help? Depending on the placement, the answer is yes — if you're dying a lot. However, this does not solve the root cause: they are simply too big for their own good.

The Drowned City connects to two areas, one of which is an optional boss (Mektul the Forgemaster). Meanwhile, Utzaal has several quarters where you can loot bearer-bond gold tokens of hilariously low value. To me, it feels like even if they had twice the amount of content that was twice as much rewarding, it would still feel all too long, especially given I have to do it all over again in the Cruel cycle.

Ad

There are also no alternate ways in Path of Exile 2 Early Access right now to navigate through it. Save for just getting higher Movement Speed, nothing smoothens the laborious slog through the water-stained ruins of a once-great city and then running it back in its glory days, as beautifully textured as it may be.

A fact to note is that Path of Exile 2 just added its Rhoa Mounts, which yet again does not speed you up. It seems like the largest maps of Act 3 were designed in a game where the Quicksilver Flask was available, and that sentiment may not change anytime soon.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More