Path of Exile 2: How to get Tabula Rasa

Tabula Rasa is one of the most iconic body armors in Path of Exile 2, which made its way into the game with patch 0.2.0. This piece of gear comes pre-rolled with six item sockets, which can be very beneficial, but these sockets do have a trade-off. Apart from six sockets, this armor does not provide any benefit when it comes to defenses or modifiers.

Since Tabula Rasa is unique, you will also not be able to alter any of its features using currency items. This leaves you with a choice of sacrificing potential damage and survivability in favor of getting the maximum number of sockets for some extreme builds like

How to farm Tabula Rasa in Path of Exile 2

Tabula Rasa can drop from any of the monsters you kill in the game, but that doesn't mean it’s a very common occurrence. Getting this unique drop can be quite hard, so we suggest going into a map with an increased drop modifier and taking down every rare mob in the area.

Orb of Chance in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Alternatively, a more effective way to farm a Tabula Rasa would be to use the Orb of Chance on regular (white) body armors. This method will be much faster, but remember, there’s always a chance you may come empty-handed.

An Orb of Chance can turn your regular armor into a unique one, but it can also destroy it. Luckily, you’ll be using them on cheap armor bases. The issue here is that the orb can turn it into any unique body armor, and there are 63 total.

Tabula Rasa pricing (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

One last method, and the most expensive out of the bunch, is trading the Tabula Rasa from another player through the Path of Exile 2 trade website. Since the armor is rare and there’s not much competition, the cheapest price we found was over 130 Divine Orbs.

Why Tabula Rasa in Path of Exile 2 is very different from the first game

New (left) Vs Old (Right) Tabula Rasa (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Skill Gem system in Path of Exile 1 was very different compared to the sequel. Sockets across all gear were previously used to equip skill gems and link support gems. PoE 2 eliminated this requirement and made these sockets usable for items that provide passive buffs.

Tabula Rasa was highly sought out due to being white 6-linked, which could fit any Skill or Support Gems. With a change in the system, the body armor also saw a change in utility. However, that does not mean it’s worthless, as you can min-max to create some strong builds.

When should you aim for Tabula Rasa in Path of Exile 2?

Going after Tabula Rasa can be a hefty investment both in terms of time and in-game currency, depending on which route you choose. That’s why, before starting your quest for this unique armor, check whether it’s worth the grind.

Huntress Lightning Spear in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Now that you don’t have to worry about gem links, Tabula Rasa can act as a way to maximize your damage potential. Since the sockets also support jewels, it can be a great way to stack a specific modifier. Currently, Lightning Spear Huntress is one of the most popular use cases for this unique body armor.

Stacking movement speed with more critical chance/damage jewels can massively increase the damage for a Lightning Spear build. Do remember that you're not getting any defense from body armor.

In case you have issues surviving in high-tier maps, it is better to switch to regular armor. The increased survivability will go a long way, as each map has a maximum death count.

