Path of Exile 2: Isolde and Heldra boss guide

After defeating Path of Exile 2’s Chapter 4 final boss, you’ll enter the Interludes, and fight a gauntlet of powerful bosses, including Isolde and Heldra. A pair of devastating spellcasters, they lurk and battle each other in the “Chapter 1” section of the Interludes. It can be a very frustrating fight, with two different spellcasters blasting AOEs all over the map, but at least you have plenty of room to fight in, unlike some of the later battles.

Ad

If you’re struggling to overcome this boss, we’re here to help you get through it all. It’s not hard to see why the Ezomytes are struggling, with foes like this lurking near their village. Here’s how to beat Isolde and Heldra in Path of Exile 2.

Where to find Isolde and Heldra in Path of Exile 2

Isolde and Heldra are on the Scorched Farmlands map deep into Path of Exile 2’s campaign. They’re one of the first sets of bosses you’ll fight in the Interludes, if you start with the Ezomytes, at the very least. In my experience, they were very close to the Darkness that prevents you from leaving the Scorched Farmlands.

Ad

Trending

When you see the wall of darkness, you're almost there (Image via GGG)

Not too far away from the darkness, you’ll stumble into Heldra of the Black Pyre, and Isolde of the White Shroud, and they will immediately turn on you, instead of finishing their fight. I’d have been fine with them finishing each other off, but that’s now how things work in Path of Exile 2.

Ad

Isolde and Heldra’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

Isolde and Heldra are likely going to feel pretty familiar to Path of Exile 2 players. In particular, Isolde is very similar to the first optional boss in Chapter 1, Beira of the Rotten Pack. From the ice attacks down to the annoying wolves, it’s very similar. Heldra’s fire attacks can be very toxic too, but if you’re quick, particularly with the bone walls, you can get out unscathed.

Ad

There's just so much going on in this fight, so keep on your toes (Image via GGG)

Ad

Isolde’s attacks

Blasts the player with ice shards that try to track them down.

Shoots a series of icy spikes in front of herself.

Conjures up icy, zombie wolves to come and fight you.

Creates a circle of ice that blasts spikes out in a series of directions.

Creates circles of frost that chase you on the ground, and can slow.

Heldra’s attacks

Shoots fireballs at the player that need to be avoided.

Creates a pair of bone walls, and after a delay, fills the corridor with flames.

Shoots a flamethrower out in front of her in a wide arc.

Creates runes on the ground that create bone spikes.

Shoots a long line of flame that she sweeps across the battlefield.

Conjures a flame wall that deals damage if hit by it.

Ad

How to beat Isolde and Heldra in Path of Exile 2

It’s really important to pick a boss and defeat them first; I recommend beating Heldra and then Isolde in Path of Exile 2. Heldra’s attacks are way more powerful, and the bone wall/inferno attack does a huge amount of fire damage, so you want to be careful when she inevitably traps you.

Ad

Think fast when the bones pop up and start moving either to the far corner or try to get out (Image via GGG)

Being at one side of it or the other seems to be the most important way to survive. You can see in the screenshot above that I was positioned at the top left of the column. The fire came right past me and I took no damage. Even if you roll out of the end where the fire’s aimed at, you can still take damage. Make sure you have Fire Resistance and health potion charges.

Ad

The flames leave the column in a V-shape, so you really have to be careful. Being on one side or the other is far safer than being anywhere near the middle. Being behind Heldra seems to make it easier to get a better position for this attack. While the red runes and flamethrower attacks are harsh in the Heldra and Isolde fight in Path of Exile 2, this is the real killer.

Ad

The ice and fire AOE attacks can be terrifying if too close together (Image via GGG)

This is definitely a fight where having minions helped. My Skeletal Arsonists focused on Isolde, while I summoned Raging Spirits to fight Heldra. Even if they are nerfed, they still served me well in this boss fight.

Ad

It’s a very chaotic fight, and if you can possibly focus on just one of them, make it Heldra. She’s the scarier of the two. As Isolde gets closer to death, those frost explosions will also start erupting into giant spikes, so do be careful of that; you don’t want to stand on those frost patches either way.

Both Isolde and Heldra both have huge AOE attacks that constantly trigger, but at least Isolde's are pretty slow. Make sure you stay out of the frost circles, and when you see the half-circle of frost show up, look at it to see where the icy spikes will be aimed.

Ad

You should be able to get out of the way pretty easy. Her wolves can hurt, but they're just regular enemies. Clearing these bosses will get you to the next part of the first Interludes section.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More