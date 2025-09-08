  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to get and use Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

How to get and use Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Sep 08, 2025 16:22 GMT
Path of Exile 2 Kulemak
Kulemak's Invitation is the key to a hidden doorway (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict update introduced a new Pinnacle Boss fight that is only accessible through the Kulemak's Invitation item. However, finding this invitation can be challenging, as it can only be dropped by Abyssal Bosses. Apart from getting some rare and unique loot, the invitation is also the only way to access the Abyssal Lich Ascendancy.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2.

How to acquire Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

Kulemak&#039;s Invitation opens up new possibilities for a Lich (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
Kulemak's Invitation opens up new possibilities for a Lich (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Kulemak's Invitation is dropped either by Tasgul, Swallower of Light, or Vandroth, Blackblooded Enslaver. These are two unique Abyssal Bosses only found within an area Level 79 or above. Defeating them will guarantee the item drop, but their appearance is random. That said, to encounter them without fail, you can always use a desecrated Waystone that guarantees the spawn of an Abyssal Boss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both of these bosses are as challenging as any endgame boss and have multiple special moves that you’ll need to look out for. For example, Tasgul, Swallower of Light, will periodically darken the arena, obscuring all of its attacks.

Another way to acquire the invitation is through the Currency Exchange market. It is a one-time use item, which makes it a little expensive. At the time of writing, each Kulemak's Invitation costs around 10 Chaos Orbs or 20 Exalted Orbs.

Ad

How to use Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

The Black Cathedral is only accessible with Kulemak&#039;s Invitation in your inventory (Image via Grinding Gear Games)
The Black Cathedral is only accessible with Kulemak's Invitation in your inventory (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Once you have the invitation, travel to the Well of Souls while keeping it inside your inventory. Upon reaching the well, you’ll find a new option beside the one to reveal Desecrate mods on an item. Clicking on it will make your character jump into the well and take you to a special area called the Black Cathedral.

Ad

The process will consume the Kulemak's Invitation, but allow you to fight with the new Pinnacle Boss, the Vessel of Kulemak. While the encounter may seem ordinary, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. You get the option to cash out early after winning the fight or revive the boss for another duel.

You can revive the boss four times, with each encounter adding a new modifier, making the fight more challenging, but also increasing the reward. If you defeat the boss as a Lich, it will give you the option to ascend as Abyssal Lich after the fourth fight.

Ad

Check out our other guides and features:

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications