How to get and use Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

The Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict update introduced a new Pinnacle Boss fight that is only accessible through the Kulemak's Invitation item. However, finding this invitation can be challenging, as it can only be dropped by Abyssal Bosses. Apart from getting some rare and unique loot, the invitation is also the only way to access the Abyssal Lich Ascendancy.

Here’s everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2.

How to acquire Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

Kulemak's Invitation opens up new possibilities for a Lich (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Kulemak's Invitation is dropped either by Tasgul, Swallower of Light, or Vandroth, Blackblooded Enslaver. These are two unique Abyssal Bosses only found within an area Level 79 or above. Defeating them will guarantee the item drop, but their appearance is random. That said, to encounter them without fail, you can always use a desecrated Waystone that guarantees the spawn of an Abyssal Boss.

Both of these bosses are as challenging as any endgame boss and have multiple special moves that you’ll need to look out for. For example, Tasgul, Swallower of Light, will periodically darken the arena, obscuring all of its attacks.

Another way to acquire the invitation is through the Currency Exchange market. It is a one-time use item, which makes it a little expensive. At the time of writing, each Kulemak's Invitation costs around 10 Chaos Orbs or 20 Exalted Orbs.

How to use Kulemak's Invitation in Path of Exile 2

The Black Cathedral is only accessible with Kulemak's Invitation in your inventory (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Once you have the invitation, travel to the Well of Souls while keeping it inside your inventory. Upon reaching the well, you’ll find a new option beside the one to reveal Desecrate mods on an item. Clicking on it will make your character jump into the well and take you to a special area called the Black Cathedral.

The process will consume the Kulemak's Invitation, but allow you to fight with the new Pinnacle Boss, the Vessel of Kulemak. While the encounter may seem ordinary, there’s a lot more than meets the eye. You get the option to cash out early after winning the fight or revive the boss for another duel.

You can revive the boss four times, with each encounter adding a new modifier, making the fight more challenging, but also increasing the reward. If you defeat the boss as a Lich, it will give you the option to ascend as Abyssal Lich after the fourth fight.

