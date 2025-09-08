How to get Talisman of Sirrius in Path of Exile 2, and its effects

The Talisman of Sirrius in Path of Exile 2 is one of the most sought-after items. It was introduced in patch 0.2 Dawn of the Hunt alongside several other talismans that drop after defeating enemies possessed by the Azmeri Spirits. While it may sound simple, the item you’re looking for is much rarer compared to many other talismans.

The Talisman of Sirrius in Path of Exile 2 is a Level 65 drop, meaning you’ll at least need to have completed the campaign and reached the early endgame maps. Regarding its effect, the talisman can increase the attack speed by 8%. With two rune sockets, the number goes up to 16%, which is a significant DPS increase.

How to acquire the Talisman of Sirrius in Path of Exile 2

The Talisman of Sirrius is a very rare item (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Azmeri Spirit is the main way to acquire the Talisman of Sirrius. Finding one isn’t an issue, as it can drop from any spirit-possessed monster. If you’re in the dark, there are four types of spirits you can find in the wild, and each one has a different color.

As mentioned, the Talisman of Sirrius is a rare item, and while the drop rate for it remains a mystery, there are a few ways to increase your chances of getting it. The easiest way that won’t cost you any currency is to utilize your Atlas Tree passives.

Pick up Azmeri Wisp nodes in the Atlas passive tree (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The bottom right side of your Atlas passive contains a cluster of nodes dedicated to the Azmeri wisps. Notables like Guiding Light, Illumination, and Shining Trail are a must-have if you’re farming talismans. If you want to take more risk, allocate Merging Worlds to have the monster possessed by two spirits at once. It will increase the difficulty but also the rewards you get.

Another method, which can be used in combination with the Atlas passive, is increasing item rarity. Your Rings, Helmet, Boots, and Amulet can have modifiers that increase the chance of you getting rare items. However, this method requires you to spend some currency.

The Taliusman of Sirrus can cost over 400 Chaos (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you’re not looking to do the heavy lifting, there’s always a way to buy the item from the Currency Exchange. However, it isn’t cheap. A single Talisman of Sirrius costs around 400 Chaos Orbs, or around 10 Divine Orbs. The amount is sufficient to purchase endgame-viable items.

