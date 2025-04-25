Path of Exile 2: Mirror of Kalandra, explained

Having a Mirror of Kalandra in their Stash is a dream for most players who enjoy Path of Exile 2. Unfortunately, the item is the rarest of all in the entire game. The title's logo also resembles the mirror, but that isn’t the only reason why it's so rare.

Mirror of Kalandra can be used to create a copy of crafted items. Oftentimes, players will craft some of the best gear possible for a class. These feature the highest quality of affixes, along with perfect modifiers, that can help create a perfect build.

However, there are some limitations to how mirroring items work:

Players cannot mirror an already mirrored item.

A Mirror of Kalandra cannot be used on unique items.

How rare is Mirror of Kalandra in Path of Exile 2?

Mirror of Kalandra (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Mirror of Kalandra is one of those crafting items that won’t drop for the majority of players throughout their journey in Path of Exile 2. This was also true for the first game, as players with over 5,000 hours in the game have yet to see this item drop organically.

The exact drop rate for the mirror remains a mystery. However, there doesn’t seem to be a restriction on how it can drop. This item can even drop from regular enemies and chests, but the chances are pretty slim.

What's the most efficient way to get Mirror of Kalandra in Path of Exile 2?

PoE 2 breach farming (Image via Twitter @empyriangaming || Grinding Gear Games)

Chasing a natural drop for Mirror of Kalandra is an extremely time-consuming process and often results in disappointment. Still, that doesn’t mean players can’t try. Below are the two best ways to farm mirrors in Path of Exile 2:

Increased rarity mapping

Tier 15+ or Red-tier maps in Path of Exile 2 offer the best way to quickly farm a lot of items. This includes gears and currency items. However, simply completing the maps isn’t the most effective strategy. Instead, increasing the item-rarity modifier is your best bet.

Rarity modifiers can be stacked across various gear for an even better drop chance. Although even after all that, getting a mirror may take a lot of time, or the item may not drop at all.

Trading with other players

Even if you aren’t able to get one through basic drop, there is always an option to purchase one from the trade market. This one is simple, as the increased rarity will easily help in stacking regular currency. There’s just one issue: the mirror needs to be on sale to make a purchase.

Also Read: Path of Exile 2: How to get loot filter on consoles

How to mirror an item in Path of Exile 2, and when is it worth doing?

Mirroring an item is very simple, as Path of Exile 2's Mirror of Kalandra works similarly to any other currency. Simply right-click on the mirror and drop it on the gear that needs copying.

The question is, when do we mirror an item? It’s hard to tell when it’s appropriate to mirror an item, as it is highly dependent on the build. Usually, a gear with the highest possible tier of modifiers with perfect affixes is the only reason to mirror an item.

