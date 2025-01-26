Path of Exile 2: How to get Olroth's Resolve (Unique Life Flask)

Olroth's Resolve is the most expensive Flask in Path of Exile 2 right now, going for over 25 Divine Orbs as of writing. As the only Unique-rarity Life Flask available in the game, it's both a great way to top off your pinnacle build and a prestige item to collect — especially if you're in the minority of players that enjoy the Expedition league mechanics.

But why is Olroth's Resolve so highly prized in Path of Exile 2, and how can you acquire it for yourself? These are the two questions we'll answer in this guide.

How to farm Olroth's Resolve in Path of Exile 2

The sauce is not that secretive for this concoction (Image via GGG)

As its name may hint, Olroth's Resolve drops from Olroth, Origin of the Fall, the Expedition pinnacle boss in Path of Exile 2. Olorth is arguably the most inaccessible pinnacle boss (sans Arbiter of Ash). He only spawns Lvl 79 and Lvl 80 Expedition Logbook maps, and even then, there's roughly only a 20% chance for him to spawn on these Logbook instances.

Trending

Lvl 79+ Expedition Logbooks also need to be farmed separately, and you may have to set up the grounds with multiple Expedition Precursor Tablets to widen your net. Alternately, you can buy out Expedition Logbooks from the Path of Exile 2 trade site for a couple of Exalted Orbs apiece.

You can buy Expedition Logbooks too (Image via GGG)

The Atlas Passive tree also has a lot of +1 Logbook Difficulty nodes, meaning you can get the job done with a much lower level of Expedition Logbook depending on your progress on this tree. You would, of course, need to have ample League-specific Atlas passive points for that.

Can you get Olroth's Resolve with Orb of Chance?

No. Although it's technically an Ultimate Life Flask, this item is not chance-able in this game.

Path of Exile 2 Olroth's Resolve Unique effect, explained

Olroth's Resolve makes it so that excess Life Recovery is added as Guard for 10 seconds. Guard is essentially another protective layer of defense and functions similarly to an Energy Shield to increase your survivability.

That's not all. Olroth's Resolve is also the only Life Flask in Path of Exile 2 to have full instant recovery. With the Keystone Passive Oasis and a full quality (+20%) Olroth's Resolve, one chug of the Flask gives you over 1400 Life. In other words, you can chug it a few times to get upwards of 9000 Guard, which is plenty to tank some soft wipe mechanics in the endgame.

On the flip side, though, Olroth's Resolve introduces anti-synergy with some Passives. Buffs like Cooked and Stimulants are impossible to trigger with this Flask, as it lacks any Flask effect duration (the Guard does not count as a Flask effect). Still, you can use a slow Mana Flask to trigger these effects, so it's not a huge detriment.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback