Path of Exile 2: Oswin, the Dread Warden boss guide

Path of Exile 2’s Interludes section contains several powerful bosses, including Oswin, the Dread Warden. The more I see bosses like this, the more I become convinced that GGG simply doesn’t like melee builds! At least this one, all the spikes don’t constantly spawn right underneath you. However, you will have at least needed to complete Chapter 4’s final boss, as well as fights like Siora, Blade of the Mists before you come this far.

Ad

A slow-moving, but powerful boss, Oswin, the Dread Warden smashes the ground with a giant candelabra, and wields deadly coldflame powers. Between this, the huge ethereal bell, spikes, and ice columns, there’s quite a bit to look out for, especially if you’re melee.

Where to find Oswin, the Dread Warden in Path of Exile 2

You find Oswin, the Dread Warden on the Wolvenhold map, which is connected to Holden in the first section of Path of Exile 2’s Interludes. You’ll find a checkpoint with a lore item that is titled Elswyth’s Letter. While the nature of PoE 2 maps means they are mostly randomized, I feel like this entrance is likely going to be on one of the borders of the map, due to the shape of the room and the hall leading up to it.

Ad

Trending

Here's the hint for when you're outside of Oswin's door (Image via GGG)

In my case, I started at the left side of the map, and cleared around the borders of the map, and ran right into this at the top (upper right) section of Wolvenhold in Path of Exile 2. Your experience may certainly vary, but once you see the checkpoint and the lore item, you’re right outside the boss’ door.

Ad

Oswin, the Dread Warden’s attacks in Path of Exile 2

Perhaps the most important part of the Oswin fight in Path of Exile 2 is to not get hit by any coldflame powers. Any of the ice or fire attacks inflict a debuff on you, Profane Flame. This makes it so it’s much easier for you to be Critically Hit, and it can stack. This is bad news, and you definitely don’t want it in your life. This debuff does not go away during the fight, either. As you can see below, I have 4 stacks of it, and it only went up.

Ad

That debuff sticks around for the whole boss fight, so the more you get hit, the more dangerous it becomes (Image via GGG)

He has quite a few large AOE attacks that it feels like you’ll almost certainly get hit with, so take care to avoid followups like his spinning attack, or the bell smash. The other thing is the periodic spikes that rise up from the ground. This didn’t feel like much of an issue to me, because they were almost always far away, but still be cognizant of their existence.

Ad

The room is covered in little dots, and large squares of these can erupt into spikes. Large portions of the room will do this at once, and will be briefly glowing blue before this triggers.

Spins his candelabra in a line towards you.

Oswin’s candelabra spits blue flames that create coldflame spikes.

Smashes the candelabra into the ground to create a massive ice pillar. He can smash through it with his spinning attack.

Periodically sends out an icy AOE from himself. Triggers his Profane Flame power, like any other ice attack he uses.

Conjures an icy bell, and smashes it after a delay. This deals damage in an area in front of him, and can chill/freeze players.

Ad

How to beat Oswin, the Dread Warden in Path of Exile 2

You really have to be conscious of this boss’ reach and AOE attacks. Oswin, the Dread Warden has at least two quick-moving AOE blasts in Path of Exile 2 which again, makes ranged builds like a Deadeye, Gas Grenade Pathfinder, or even a Witch very powerful. Having ice resistance also helps.

Ad

Do not ask for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for anyone in AOE range (Image via GGG)

His bell smash attack for example, is a very quick explosion. Once you see it spawn, get back as far as you can. He has another AOE that moves about the same speed, so staying out of reach is a great idea.

Ad

Oswin can spin slowly at you, and create annoying ice columns. When he’s under 50% health, he’ll start doing his attacks quicker, and they tend to combo together. You’ll see spikes popping up faster, and start using his attacks back to back at a faster pace. He’s got a lot of health it feels like, so just play patient, and don’t get caught up in his ice attacks.

Ad

The last thing you want is for him to smash and crit you. However, your reward is fantastic: +2 Weapon Set Passive Skill Points, unless you already completed Cruel difficulty. As someone who beat the game on Cruel previously, I didn’t get this reward, but if you didn’t experience that, make sure you go out of your way to beat Oswin.

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More