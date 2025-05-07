Path of Exile 2's new Tactician was one of the least-played Ascendancies in Dawn of the Hunt

Grinding Gear Games shared the first three-week statistics for the Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt league, giving us an idea of what everyone was playing. Amazon Ascendancy for the Huntress dominated charts, which wasn’t surprising considering it was one of the latest classes added to the game.
Unfortunately, the same wasn’t the case for Tactician. Amidst the brutal league that kicked off with multiple nerfs, the Tactician already came with an underwhelming kit.
Why was Tactician among the least played Ascendancies in Dawn of the Hunt?
Most of the new Ascendancies made it into the top five, but Tactician was among the bottom three in this league. A big reason for this was the underwhelming passive bonuses, which mainly provided different types of buffs to allies and defense stats.
This doesn’t mean people weren’t playing this class, but the numbers weren’t as high. There's a good chance many switched to a different class with the introduction of the Ascendency respec.
Tactician class felt more like a support, with passives like reservation efficiency, pinning enemies, and Minion/Totem damage. The only build that seemed viable to play with this class was Artillery Ballista. Amidst the wave of nerfs, Artillery Ballista was one of the skills that survived with a slight buff.
Other Ascendancy classes for Mercenary take the crown in terms of damage output. With skills like Culling Strike and Decimating Strike, Witchhunter players can deal heavy damage to strong enemies. Gemling Legionnaire focuses on improving the quality and level of Skill Gems.
Here is a breakdown of the top 5 most-played and least-played classes
The only new Ascendency missing from the list was the Ritualist, who did well enough to stay out of the bottom five, but not well enough to enter the top five.
Another surprising entry in the least-played Ascendency was Warbringer. Despite getting some buffs to make the class more tanky, it remained on par with Tactician.
Complete statistics for first three weeks of Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt
As GGG shared all the league statistics, the data revealed some interesting information. Hardcore league recorded almost 300k deaths, while the standard league crossed over 185 million deaths.
Here are the complete stats on how well everyone did in the first two weeks of Dawn of the Hunt:
- Total unique maps cleared: 3.4 million
- Arbiter of Ash slain: 355,877 times
- Total Gold Dropped: 3.27 trillion
- Standard League character player deaths: 185,961,090
- Hardcore League character player deaths: 291,112
- Top 3 classes: Amazon (23.78%) - Lich (12.27%) - Deadeye (10.12%)
- Total instances exited: 1.44 billion
Deadeye in the top three was also an unexpected result, but understandable as it shares the passive skill tree with the Huntress. With Lightning Spear being one of the meta builds in patch 0.2.0, players likely got curious about how well the skill performs on a different class.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt: Huntress League Starter build
- Path of Exile 2: Best League Starter Lich build guide (0.2.0)
- Path of Exile 2 0.2.0 meta wrap-up: Strongest build for each class, explored
- 5 off-meta builds to try in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt