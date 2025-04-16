Path of Exile 2 0.2.0f patch notes: Ascendancy Respec, Atlas Bookmarks, and more accessible Charms

Path of Exile 2 update 0.2.0f is here, and its patch notes highlight some of the changes promised last week. While patch 2 0.2.0e was all about trying to uplift some of the less performant classes, 0.2.0f actually brings a series of quality-of-life changes that will last far beyond this seasonal patch. Most crucially, we now finally have the option to fully change our Ascendancy (subclass) — it's no longer a hard commitment.

Ad

There's also a host of other big things you want to peruse the Path of Exile 2 0.2.0f patch notes for. Higher-level Belts now automatically have more Charm slots in Path of Exile 2, and Pinnacle Bosses have infinite retries at Difficulty level 0. Here are the full patch notes, sans bug fixes.

Path of Exile 2 0.2.0f patch notes: What was in the update today (April 16)?

You can now freely respec your subclasses, but you have to do either Sanctum or Ultimatum (Image via GGG)

Respeccing Ascendancy Classes

Ad

Trending

Redoing an Ascendancy Trial now allows you to respec which Ascendancy Class you have chosen at the Ascension device, but only if the Trial would grant you the number of points you already have.

In order to respec your Ascendancy class, you must have zero points allocated in it, but you can now talk to Balbala or The Trialmaster to Refund Passive Points.

Trials of Chaos that have 7 chambers and thus grant up to 4 Ascendancy Passive Skill Points now can be attempted from level 55, down from 60.

Trials of Chaos that have 10 chambers and thus grant up to 6 Ascendancy Passive Skill Points can now be attempted from level 65, down from 75.

Ad

Charm changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

Belts level 30 and above now have implicit modifiers with 1-2 Charm Slots, while Belts level 60 and above now have implicit modifiers with 1-3 Charm Slots. This only affects new Belts found after this patch has been deployed.

The explicit modifiers for additional Charm Slots on Belts can no longer roll.

The Zerphi's Genesis and Ingenuity Unique Belts no longer have additional Charm Slot Modifiers, though existing versions of these items are not affected.

Bijouborne has intentionally kept its additional Charm Slots for now as in the future we will be expanding the maximum possible Charm slots to 6.

Massively increased the values on the Prefixes that Restore Life, Mana or grant Guard when Charms are used. You can update existing items to the new values with a Divine Orb.

All Charms but the Golden Charm have had their maximum Charges halved and their Charges per Use Halved, making them refill more quickly.

The base duration of Stone Charm has also been increased from 2.5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Ad

New Stash Tab Affinities added in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

Added Stash Tab Affinities for the following categories of items:

Socketables

Fragments (includes Tablets and Trial Keys)

Breach

Expedition

Ritual

Atlas Bookmarks

Added the ability to bookmark locations on your atlas to find them easily later.

Right clicking a node will allow you create a bookmark by picking an icon and optionally adding a label you can type in.

You can have up to 16 bookmarks at a time.

They will appear as icons around the outside of the screen with a direction allowing you to scroll to them easily, or you can click on them to instantly take you there.

You can also view a list of bookmarks under the legend and click them to go there.

Ad

Endgame changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

Pinnacle Bosses now have unlimited respawn attempts at Difficulty 0.

Tower and Hideout Maps now have a higher minimum number of Rare monsters that can spawn. The final Rare monster defeated in Tower and Hideout Maps will now drop a Map of the same tier you are running (as long as you have enough Waystone Chance). Defeating the final Rare monster in Tower Maps is still not required to complete a Tower Map.

Added UI tracking for Rare & Unique Monsters in Unique Maps, Tower Maps and Hideout Maps.

Ad

Crafting changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

As each new Rune Tier is unlocked we are removing the lower runes from the drop pool. This is to stop you getting spammed with lesser runes at high levels.

Lesser Runes no longer drop past level 31.

(Medium) Runes no longer drop past level 52.

Overall past level 52 you will now drop more Greater Runes than currently, but Lesser Runes and Runes will no longer drop.

Rogue Exiles will always have appropriate Tier Runes socketed into dropped items relative to their item levels.

Sceptres can now have sockets, and we've added a new set of Talisman modifiers for Sceptres to allow upgrades to your Minions at mid to late game.

Ad

Totem changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

All Totem Skills now start gaining Elemental Resistances and Chaos Resistance, scaling up with Skill level, from around Gem level 13. At gem level 20 they have +75% to all Elemental Resistances and +35% to Chaos Resistances.

Ironwood Support now also grants Totems summoned by supported skills +10% to all Maximum Elemental Resistance.

Light Stun changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

Moderately reduced the capacity for monsters to Light Stun you especially towards Cruel and Endgame by lowering the amount of Stun-Damage they deal, and increasing the minimum they must deal to Light Stun you. Additionally, Elemental, Chaos and Ranged stun-damage has been penalised even further so you're less likely to get stunned by random stray projectiles and other things of the sort. These changes don't affect Light Stuns dealt by players.

We've added a cluster to the Passive Skill Tree near Chaos Inoculation that allows you to invest into a heavy amount of Stun and Ailment Threshold based on your Energy Shield. We will be adding more Stun mitigation later around the tree, notably in the Dextrous section.

Ad

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f: All Skill adjustments

Shard Scavenger, in addition to its current effects, now also restores one cooldown use for all your Grenades and grants a buff for 2 seconds that prevents your Crossbow Attacks consuming bolts.

Shockwave Totem's base attack time is now 1.5 seconds (previously 3 seconds). Shockwave Totem's slam now deals 96-211% of Attack Damage at Gem levels 3-20 (previously 169-369%), while the Jagged Ground Eruption damage is unchanged. Quality now provides 0 to -0.2 seconds to Totem base attack time (previously 0 to -0.55 seconds).

Frozen Locus can now be used while using other skills to interrupt what you're doing, similarly to dodge roll (though it does not allow you to dodge incoming hits).

You will now Shield Bash if you release Raise Shield after blocking a hit from a faraway attacker, if there is a different enemy in Shield Bash range.

Storm Lance is now able to be supported by ground effect-related Supports.

Raise Shield is now able to be supported by Concentrated Effect.

Fire Exposure and Lightning Exposure Supports have had their wording adjusted to make clear their effects apply to any target, not just Enemies. This is not a functional change, just a clarification of wording.

Whirlwind Lance and The Whirlwind keyword hover now clarify that the Whirlwind's collapse deals melee damage.

Improved the visual effects of Arc's explosions on hitting a shocked target.

Glacial Lance is now able to chain off terrain.

Ad

Improvements and other changes in Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0f

Added an Equipped Gems section to the Gemcutting interface to make levelling up cross-class skill gems more convenient.

Added rarity borders to items available to purchase from vendors.

Greater Rune of Tithing now provides 1 to 100 Lightning Thorns Damage when socketed in Armour (previously 1 to 10).

Attribute Runes now have a more appropriate gold value to vendors, and can be reforged into their higher tiers.

Breach hands now can drop splinters at all levels. This amount starts low and increases with area level, similar to splinter drops from monsters.

Shrines are now easier to click on.

Ad

Monster changes

Some Endgame Monsters can no longer interrupt their attacks if you move too far out of range during the attack to relentlessly chase you.

Zarokh, the Temporal no longer aggressively targets player minions if any are present.

The Immured Fury is now less likely to target minions, and their ground effects should now more reliably be removed after death.

Azak Brutes, Azak Maulers, Azak Stalkers, and Undead Vaal Guards have had the frequency they use their skills such as ground slams reduced and the cooldowns increased.

Adjusted the behaviour of the 180 degree cleave skill used by Geonor, the Putrid Wolf to prevent them using the skill multiple times sequentially.

The composition of Monster packs in Jiquani's Sanctum, Aggorat, and Utzaal have been adjusted to reduce the amount of ranged skills being hurled at players in these areas. The same adjustment has been made for the versions of affected packs that can appear in Map areas.

Adjusted the frequency and damage of the ice shard spiral volley from Shrines.

Adjusted the behaviour of Venomous Crabs, Venomous Crab Matriarchs, and Constricted Spitters.

Vaal Formshifter now has less damage reduction when in shapeshifted form.

The Fettered Spider Cleansed monster now explodes on death less often.

Adjusted the damage dealt by Goliath and Vaal Goliath Monsters.

Adjusted the damage of Stone Sentinel's Slam skill.

Reduced the damage of the Essence of the Infinite Monster modifier.

Lowered the damage of Vaal Enforcer to be more appropriate for how many times it hits.

Lowered the damage on Reconstructor's lightning burst skill.

Slightly reduced the damage of Ravenous Misshapen's Arc skill.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More