Path of Exile 2 teases another new Ascendancy for patch 0.2.0, this time a cryptic craftsman

Path of Exile 2’s developers have begun teasing their fans with content coming in patch 0.2.0, and the latest reveal is a new Ascendancy. While we do know there will be more endgame content coming in this patch, the notion of at least one more Ascendancy is quite exciting. We don’t know what this Ascendancy is, what it does, or even have a 100% confirmation of what class it will be for, but we do have some guesses.

It’s not the first teaser Grinding Gear Games has released for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0’s Ascendancy content. A recent tease may be hinting at a Hireling-style function for Mercenaries. It’s all hearsay until the reveals officially begin, but it’s quite fun to think about.

It appears to be an exciting time for Warriors with the latest Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy teaser in patch 0.2.0

On the Path of Exile 2 forums, Grinding Gear Games teased artwork for a new Ascendancy, coming in patch 0.2.0. They didn’t give any particular information, only a simple quote, but one that’s very interesting:

“You hunger for power, and by force of arms, you will take it.”

The art, shown in the above image and X post, reveals a powerful man forging a sword with a hammer. While we cannot confirm it will be a Warrior Ascendancy, it does seem to be the most likely, given they do use Hammers as their primary weapon (or 1H Mace, I suppose).

What we’re thinking is that we’re going to see Master Blacksmith/Weaponmaster, alongside the long-awaited arrival of One-Handed/Two-Handed Swords in the game. This could also herald the arrival of the Gladiator/Duelist classes, do take that with a pinch of salt.

Given that Grinding Gear Games also buffed weapon-set switching, it would make sense to see Swords arrive in the game, seeing as Warriors have few options right now to swap with. They have them, but something like One/Two-Handed Swords would really shape up the class and offer some interesting options.

Again, a lot of this is conjecture and speculation, as it pertains to PoE 2’s patch 0.2.0 Ascendancy. It could even be a Templar Ascendancy. Personally, with all the sword art in the image, I’m hoping we see Animate Weapon. Sure, we know Animate Guardian isn’t coming, but why not Animate Weapon?

This could be anything, but we think the odds are highest that this upcoming patch 0.2.0 Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 is going to go right into the hands of the Warriors, who, quite frankly, could use it.

