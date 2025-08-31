Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict Mystery Box price and content

Path of Exile 2’s The Third Edict Mystery Box is now available with unique cosmetics. It is a Loot Box, so there’s no telling what you’ll get, but luckily, you will never receive the same item twice; anything you get will be removed from the loot pool. There are 56 unique cosmetic microtransactions, which may take a while to acquire.

The list of cosmetic microtransactions also includes variations that have an additional effect, but none of them provide any form of gameplay advantage. Here’s everything you can find in the Mystery Box.

All possible Third Edict Mystery Box items and odds for Path of Exile 2

Cosmetics in The Third Edict Mystery Box (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Each Mystery Box of The Third Edict costs 50 Points, which is 5$, considering the 10$ purchase grants you 100 Points. There’s also an option to purchase five at once for 250 Points or 25$. Acquiring each cosmetic will cost you 280$. The bulk purchase does not provide any benefit, so it’s up to you on how you want to acquire the Mystery Box.

As you open each box, you’ll be removing that item from the loot pool, which increases your odds of unboxing other cosmetics. Here’s a list of everything you can find in the The Third Edict Mystery box with the initial acquisition odds:

Fractured Dreamer Helmet (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Helmet (1.6%)

Fractured Dreamer Body Armor (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Body Armor (1.6%)

Fractured Dreamer Gloves (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Gloves (1.6%)

Fractured Dreamer Boots (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Boots (1.6%)

Fractured Dreamer Alternate Helmet (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Alternate Helmet (1.6%)

Fractured Dreamer Back Attachment (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Back Attachment (1.6%)

Fracturing Character Effect (2.4%)

Fracturing Veil Character Effect (1.2%)

Fracturing Sleeve Character Effect (0.4%)

Fractured Dreamer Weapon Skin (2.4%)

Faractured Nightmare Weapon Skin (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Helmet (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Helmet (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Body Armor (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Body Armor (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Gloves (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Gloves (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Boots (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Boots (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Back Attachment (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Back Attachment (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Weapon Skin (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Weapon Skin (1.6%)

Goblin Shaman Skin (2.4%)

Goblin Witchdoctor Skin (1.6%)

Giant Sphinx Pet (1.6%)

Giant Smokey Sphinx Pet (1.0%)

Giant Spotted Sphinx Pet (0.8%)

Giant Maraketh Sphinx Pet (0.4%)

Giant Lucent Sphinx Pet (0.2%)

Shifting Doors Portal Effect (2.4%)

Shifting Paintings Portal Effect (1.6%)

The Forgemaster’s Map Device (4.0%)

Molten Portal Effect (4.0%)

Sanguine Explosion Level-Up Effect (2.0%)

Crystalline Explosion Level-Up Effect (1.6%)

Gilded Explosion Level-Up Effect (0.4%)

Rolling Waves Dodge Roll Effect (2.4%)

Ghoul Dodge Roll Effect (1.6%)

Molten Charge Skin (1.6%)

Atomic Charge Skin (1.2%)

Elector Charge Skin (1.2%)

Karui Roha Mount Effect (2.4%)

Fractured Roha Mount Effect (1.6%)

Karui Well Decoration (2.4%)

Fractured Well Decoration (1.6%)

Doryani’s Flamethrower Rare Finisher Effect (1.6%)

Doryani’s Freeze Ray Rare Finisher Effect (1.2%)

Doryani’s Laser Beam Rare Finisher Effect (0.8%)

Doryani’s Refracted Lens Rare Finisher Effect (0.4%)

Most of the items within the Mystery Box have similar odds, except for the variations, which come with a slightly lower acquisition chance. After purchasing a Mystery box, it will be available inside the microtransaction stash. To locate your box, press M and head over to Consumables, located within the My Cosmetics section.

