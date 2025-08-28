Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict Twitch drops preview, and how to get

An exclusive Path of Exile 2 Twitch drops campaign is here again to celebrate the release of The Third Edict, the upcoming 0.3 League. This time, it's a quartet of drops, three of which are claimable for free. GGG have dialed up their free cosmetics game since the Dawn of The Hunt Twitch campaign, too: one of the the cosmetics this time will display your engagement with the new League of the Abyssal.

Here's all the four limited-time Twitch drops (plus a Discord quest) coming to Path of Exile 2 alongside The Third Edict, and how to get them all.

Every PoE2 Twitch drop for The Third Edict campaign (September 2025)

The Twitch campaign will start with the release of Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict on August 29 (1 am PDT / 8 pm UTC), and be available up till September 13 (5 am PDT / 12pm UTC). Here's all the Twitch drops you can get off this:

August 29 - September 6: Clam Stash, Helmet of The Abyssal

September 6 - September 13: Cape of The Abyssal

August 29 - September 13: Storm of Valako Portal

To receive these Twitch drops, make sure your Twitch is connected to your PoE Account, viewable on your Manage Account page.

Clam Stash

Clam Stash (Image via GGG)

You can change your stash into a clam, with added water effects around it and a glowing pearl inside when you interact with it in your Hideout. To get it, watch 3 hours of Path of Exile 2 Twitch streams cumulatively between August 29 (1 am PDT) and September 13 (4:59 am PDT).

Helmet of The Abyssal

Helm of The Abyssal (Image via GGG)

This Helmet Skin will track the total number of Abyssal Pits you've closed, both on Standard and on the Rise of The Abyssal League. To get it, watch 3 hours of Path of Exile 2 Twitch streams cumulatively between August 29 (1 am PDT) and September 13 (4:59 am PDT) - obtained alongside the Clam Stash skin.

Cape of The Abyssal

Cape of The Abyssal (Image via GGG)

This is the other Abyssal League-themed cosmetic, but does not have additional stat-tracking functionalities that we know of. Cape of The Abyssal can be obtained in the second week of the Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict Twitch campaing, by watching 3 hours of PoE2 streams between August 29 (1 am PDT) and September 13 (4:59 am PDT).

Storm of The Valako Portal

Storm of Valako Portal (Image via GGG)

Storm of The Valako is a Karui-themed Portal cosmetic. This skin, unlike the other Twitch drops for Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict, is not free. You'll need to buy two subscriptions from streamers during a drop-enabled PoE2 stream between August 29 (1 pm PDT) and September 13 (5 am PDT) to get it. You need not buy both subs from the same streamer, it can be between two different streams. It's not known whether gifting subs also counts towards this.

Buying a Twitch sub during this period also grants you a Chaos Orb Twitch Badge.

Discord Quest - Eye of Prophecy Avatar

From the launch of PoE2 The Third Edict till September 5, playing Path of Exile 2 for 15 minutes while logged into your Discord account will give you the Eye of Prophecy overlay on your Discord profile picture. Console players will need to link their respective platform accounts to Discord before this.

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More