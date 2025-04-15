All Unique Strongboxes in Path of Exile 2, and what they do

Path of Exile 2 added some fancy Unique Strongboxes for players to hunt down across the various maps in the Early Access version of the game. Before this, Strongboxes often just felt like a place to farm up a bit of gold, and maybe one or two items. These Unique offerings, while rare, can drop some spectacular items if you’re brave enough to endure the challenge required (or you have enough gold)!
These Unique Strongboxes were added to Path of Exile in update 0.2.0, and at the time of writing, there are only four types of Unique options. This could certainly change, as PoE 2 is going to be in Early Access for at least six months.
All Unique Strongboxes found in Path of Exile 2, and what they offer
You can find Unique Strongboxes across Path of Exile 2’s many maps, and they can be identified by their unique visuals. Each one has its own challenge type and potential rewards. Some of them definitely feel more rewarding than others.
Below are all the currently known Unique Strongboxes in Path of Exile 2. Should more be added to the game in future updates, we’ll update this accordingly:
- Ixchel’s Torment (Blacksmith’s Strongbox): Guarded by X (30-40) Packs of Monsters. Guarded by Aberrations of Chaos. Contains an additional Unique Item, Corrupted with an Enchantment.
- Ogham’s Legacy (Large Strongbox): Revives the fallen monster X (3-6) times. Fallen monster gains an additional Modifier each time it revives. Contains no other Items.
- The Rain Festival Beetle (Jeweller’s Strongbox): Drops X Jewels (5-7). 50% more rarity of contained items.
- Ventor’s Contraption (Researcher’s Strongbox): Can be reopened 4 times. Gold cost increased by X (950-1050%) each time opened. Costs 200 Gold to open (base cost). Drops items from Ventor’s Trove.
Perhaps the most frustrating one is Ogham’s Legacy, which just revives a monster over and over, adding more buffs each time. If you’re lucky, something good can drop from the body of the monster that keeps dying.
With enough gold, Ventor’s Contraption can also be amazing, as there’s a wide array of Uniques that could drop from it. Ixchel’s Torment is arguably the most chaotic since you have to fight anywhere between 30-40 packs of monsters just to claim the rewards. However, you’re guaranteed a Corrupted Unique, so that makes it worth the challenge.
If you need some more jewels, hopefully you’ll stumble into The Rain Festival Beetle, which drops quite a few of them, at a potential higher rarity as well. Each of these is useful in its own way. With any luck, you’ll stumble right into the one you need, when you need it.
