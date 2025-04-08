Path of Exile 2: Which Elemental Offering should you take?

As you explore Path of Exile 2’s Act 2, you’ll have a chance to pick up an Elemental Offering for your character. These grant you a useful ring, but the question is, which one should you pick? You might have even accidentally missed this item since the PoE 2 maps are a little on the bigger side. While we cannot direct you to the Elemental Offering, we can tell you that you’ll find it on the Buried Shrines map, near Keth.
You will naturally be in this area during the City of Seven Waters quest. Even if you skipped the Charm in the first place, it’s not a bad idea to head back into the Buried Shrines and pick your Elemental Offering. The real question is, which one is most worth it?
What Elemental Offerings are available in Path of Exile 2, and which should you take?
You can find the Elemental Offering room deep within the Buried Shrines of Path of Exile 2’s Act 2. This room will have three vases, each corresponding to a different elemental/gem type. It’s not a big secret what’s in each one. You’ll see an Offering of Water, Offering of Fire, and Offering of Lightning.
Each corresponds to a Sapphire Ring, Ruby Ring, and Topaz Ring, respectively. They will give you a baseline 25% resistance to that particular element (Ice, Fire, Lightning) and can be identified if they drop at least at Blue (Magic) rarity. I’ve only seen Blue drops, but that doesn’t mean you can't get lucky. That means your options are:
- Sapphire Ring: 25% Ice Resistance
- Ruby Ring: 25% Fire Resistance
- Topaz Ring: 25% Lightning Resistance
What you pick is determined wholly by what you need. If you need the Fire Resistance because the upcoming boss, Azarian the Forsaken Son, deals powerful fire attacks, pick Offering of Fire among Path of Exile 2’s Elemental Offerings. If you’re already close to 75% Fire Resistance, look at your character info and see where you’re lacking.
As you progress through the Acts and into Cruel difficulty, you’ll start taking Elemental Resistance penalties. With that in mind, you’ll want to raise whatever you’re weak against, just in case. That’s my recommendation — prioritize fire first, and if that’s not an issue (50-75%), grab whichever resistance you’re weakest in.
