Path of Exile 2: Which Elemental Offering should you take?

As you explore Path of Exile 2’s Act 2, you’ll have a chance to pick up an Elemental Offering for your character. These grant you a useful ring, but the question is, which one should you pick? You might have even accidentally missed this item since the PoE 2 maps are a little on the bigger side. While we cannot direct you to the Elemental Offering, we can tell you that you’ll find it on the Buried Shrines map, near Keth.

Ad

You will naturally be in this area during the City of Seven Waters quest. Even if you skipped the Charm in the first place, it’s not a bad idea to head back into the Buried Shrines and pick your Elemental Offering. The real question is, which one is most worth it?

What Elemental Offerings are available in Path of Exile 2, and which should you take?

You can find the Elemental Offering room deep within the Buried Shrines of Path of Exile 2’s Act 2. This room will have three vases, each corresponding to a different elemental/gem type. It’s not a big secret what’s in each one. You’ll see an Offering of Water, Offering of Fire, and Offering of Lightning.

Ad

Trending

We think Fire is most important in Act 2, but go with what you need most (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Each corresponds to a Sapphire Ring, Ruby Ring, and Topaz Ring, respectively. They will give you a baseline 25% resistance to that particular element (Ice, Fire, Lightning) and can be identified if they drop at least at Blue (Magic) rarity. I’ve only seen Blue drops, but that doesn’t mean you can't get lucky. That means your options are:

Ad

Sapphire Ring: 25% Ice Resistance

25% Ice Resistance Ruby Ring: 25% Fire Resistance

25% Fire Resistance Topaz Ring: 25% Lightning Resistance

What you pick is determined wholly by what you need. If you need the Fire Resistance because the upcoming boss, Azarian the Forsaken Son, deals powerful fire attacks, pick Offering of Fire among Path of Exile 2’s Elemental Offerings. If you’re already close to 75% Fire Resistance, look at your character info and see where you’re lacking.

As you progress through the Acts and into Cruel difficulty, you’ll start taking Elemental Resistance penalties. With that in mind, you’ll want to raise whatever you’re weak against, just in case. That’s my recommendation — prioritize fire first, and if that’s not an issue (50-75%), grab whichever resistance you’re weakest in.

Ad

Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More