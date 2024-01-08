Path of Exile SRS Guardian League Starter build guide: Skill setup, gear, leveling tips, and more

Set in the dark fantasy world of Wraeclast, Path of Exile is one of the most well-known action role-playing games (ARPG). It comprises three Pure and four Hybrid character classes tailored to fulfill roles like DPS, Tank, or Support. However, every character class also has different Ascendancy subclasses, which allows them to choose significantly more powerful passives than the regular ones.

Among these, Guardian is one of the most versatile and potent classes. It bears numerous defensive skills that affect his allies, making him eligible for builds devoted to partying or minions.

So, if you're interested in trying out a Guardian build as your League Starter build in Path of Exile, this guide is for you. This article will assess everything about the SRS Guardian League Starter build, including the skill setup, gears, and tips for leveling.

Path of Exile Summon Raging Spirit skill explained

Before we jump into the intricacies of the SRS Guardian League Starter build in Path of Exile, let's talk about Summon Raging Spirit or SRS. Summon Raging Spirit (SRS) is a minion spell that summons short-lived flying flaming skulls that charge at enemies and rapidly attack them.

However, these Raging Spirits don't follow the player like typical zombies or specters but pick the nearest targets and attack them.

SRS Guardian Leveling guide

Although Guardian is the Ascendancy class for Templars, the run to create SRS Guardian begins with creating a Ranger first. By doing this, she'll provide the Momentum Support gem, which significantly speeds up Leap Slam. Once you kill Hillock, put the gem into your stash and create the Templar.

The fastest way to progress through the first two acts is to use a combination of Rolling Magma, Flame Wall, and Holy Flame Totem, as these abilities scale exceptionally well early on and are super effective at dishing out damage, even in high-end content. Furthermore, kill all the Bandits to get two extra passive points in Act 2.

To get the Ascendancy class, do the labyrinth as early as possible. Once you get the Radiant Crusade ascendancy point, summon the Radiant Sentinel every thirty seconds using Convocation on the left click.

After allocating the Enduring Bond, discard the previous gem setup and use the Summon Raging Spirit Guardian skill gem setup. With the new variant, the SRS Guardian League Starter build is complete and ready to be utilized.

Path of Exile Summon Raging Spirit Guardian skill gem setup

Summon Raging Spirit: This gem scales based on its flat physical damage, which is naturally converted into fire.

Elemental Damage with Attacks Support: This support gem multiplies the elemental damage dealt by attack skills, auras, and equipment.

Unleash Support: This gem allows the supported spells to generate Seals without being cast. It allows the spell to consume the Seals and cast rapidly the next time the user employs it.

Elemental Focus Support: It multiplies the elemental damage of linked skills while turning off the application of any elemental ailments.

Minion Damage Support: Increases the damage dealt by minions born from linked skills. Although it decreases the minion's maximum life, it does not matter as SRS already has a low duration.

Multistrike Support: This support gem repeats the Melee attack skills linked to it for the subsequent two attacks.

Path of Exile Summon Raging Spirit Ascendancy Skill Tree

Path of Exile Summon Raging Spirit Guardian Ascendancy Skill Tree (Image via Path of Building)

Time of Need: Regenerate 100% of your Life and remove Curses and Elemental Ailments from you every four seconds.

Radiant Crusade: Summons a Sentinel of Radiance that follows you and attacks your enemies. It also takes 20% of damage from the hits before you.

Bastion of Hope: Provide a 25% Chance to Block attack damage. After casting a spell, you and nearby Allies also have a 25% chance to block Spell Damage

Unwavering Crusade: Deliver a 25% chance to summon a Level 20 Elemental Relic that stays nearby when you or your ally kill an enemy or hit a rare or unique enemy.

While the SRS Guardian build sounds good as a League Starter, it still has limitations like bad modifiers. These modifiers include:

Monsters reflect #% of Elemental Damage

Players Cannot Regenerate Life, Mana, or Energy Shield

Players have -# to Maximum Resistance

Players have #% reduced effect of Non-Curse Auras from Skills

Players have #% less Recovery Rate of Life and Energy Shield

These modifiers are quite risky, and players are advised to avoid them at any cost by rerolling the maps in Path of Exile.