Path of Exile 2: How to get Ryslatha's Coil Unique Belt

Path of Exile 2 has 13 different Unique Belts, each with interesting stats. Ryslatha’s Coil offers a significant amount of mana regeneration and a reduction in charm charges used. It is a great choice for melee builds that rely on afflicting bleed on enemies and dealing physical damage.

Ryslatha’s Coil, a unique ornate belt, has the potential to enhance melee builds by modifying the minimum and maximum range of the sum of the base and adding physical damage to attacks.

In this article, we'll dive into the stats of the Ryslatha's Coil Unique Belt, exploring how it can be used to create powerful melee builds that dominate the battlefield in Path of Exile 2.

Ways to get Ryslatha's Coil Unique Belt in Path of Exile 2

Dropped by random enemies in Act 3

Act 3 map (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In Path of Exile 2, the Ryslatha’s Coil Unique Belt can drop randomly as loot upon defeating an enemy. The level requirement for this item is 31, and it will only drop in Act 3.

However, the best way to find Ryslatha’s Coil would be to farm maps with higher monster levels than the item's required level.

From using an Orb of Chance

Orb of Chance (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

You can get Ryslatha's Coil using an Orb of Chance in Path of Exile 2. To create the Unique Ornate Belt, you must specifically use an Orb of Chance on a normal rarity ornate belt, not just any random belt. You cannot change advanced and expert base items into unique ones because they are considered distinct from the normal bases.

Note that the item that the Orb of Chance is being used on has a high probability of breaking rather than giving a Unique item. There’s only a 0.300% chance of getting Ryslatha's Coil through the use of an Orb of Chance.

From the Path of Exile 2 trade market

You can use the Path of Exile 2 trade market on the official game website to trade in-game currency for the Ryslatha's Coil Unique Ornate Belt.

Path of Exile 2: What is the unique effect of Ryslatha's Coil?

Item’s stats and unique effect

Stats of Ryslatha’s Coil in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Ryslatha's Coil Unique Ornate Belt has the following stats:

(10-15)% reduced Charm Charges Used

Charm Slots: 1

+(80-100) to maximum Life

(30-50)% increased Flask Life Recovery rate

(30-40)% more maximum physical attack damage range

(30-40)% less minimum physical attack damage range

The Ryslatha's Coil Unique Ornate Belt's unique effect is what makes it impressive.

Unlike the usual Attack Damage modifiers, Rysaltha's Coil is a DPS boost for all martial weapons, as it brings up their overall base attack DPS (Damage per Second), which most skills will scale from. In this way, it's a multiplicative increase, with no diminishing returns to worry about.

Rysaltha's Coil is especially good for dual-wielders because the offhand weapon will also get the full bonus. While getting an increased max damage is fantastic, receiving a decreased minimum damage range is better to have a higher damage per second.

Ryslatha's Coil’s unique effect offers players interesting ideas for melee builds in Path of Exile 2, specifically those that rely on ailments like Bleeding. It enables players to deliver more damage with their attacks by modifying the physical damage range, making it easier for them to trigger and sustain ailments like Bleeding.

Ryslatha's Coil’s Unique Belt: Use and how to build around it

Melee build synergies

Ryslatha's Coil is very effective when equipped alongside melee builds that focus on dealing physical damage and triggering ailments. Here are a few examples of how it can be used to create powerful melee builds:

Bleed Builds: Ryslatha's Coil is a natural fit for Bleeding builds, as it increases the maximum physical attack damage range, which makes it easier to trigger and sustain the Bleeding ailment on your enemies.

Tank Melee Builds: Ryslatha's Coil's increased maximum Life and Flask Life Recovery rate make it an excellent choice for tanky melee builds that need to survive longer in combat.

Pure Physical Damage Builds: Ryslatha's Coil's modification of the minimum physical damage range makes it a great choice for physical damage builds that rely on dealing massive amounts of physical damage with each attack.

To conclude, Ryslatha's Coil Unique Belt gives players multiple melee build options to play around with in Path of Exile 2. Experiment with it to figure out which build works for you.

