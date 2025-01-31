Pax Dei rolled out another round of plot demolition ahead of EGS launch

Pax Dei developer, Mainframe Industries, made major changes in the MMORPG with its launch on the Epic Games Store. To ensure an active and thriving player base, it has performed another round of plot demolitions, clearing out long-abandoned housing spaces.

This move is designed to free up real estate for new and returning players. In this article, we have shared everything you will need to about the new changes and Pax Dei's Epic Games Store launch.

Pax Dei developer cleared inactive plots prior to the EGS launch

The Discord announcement by the devs (Image via Discord)

As part of a scheduled hotfix, Pax Dei's developer has removed inactive plots across all shards. While the announcement came with little warning, the developer emphasized the urgency of making space before new content arrives. However, the process is not indiscriminate—only plots meeting specific inactivity criteria have been removed. The list includes:

The owner has not logged in for at least 28 days.

The plot contains fewer than 20 building pieces.

No market stalls exist on the property.

This targeted approach made sure that only inactive player plots were affected by the purge. The plot cleanup is part of a broader effort to expand Pax Dei's accessibility.

The MMORPG is now available in the Epic Games Store, making it far easier to distribute. To celebrate this launch, Mainframe is offering discounts on in-game content, including:

25% off Journeyman packages.

10% off downloadable content (DLC).

The sale will end on February 6, 2025.

The recent updates have further fleshed out the marketplace in the game (image via Mainframe Industries)

Additionally, Pax Dei has joined GeForce Now, allowing players to stream it across multiple devices. While a free GeForce Now tier exists, the developer has recommended a paid membership to avoid restrictions that could impact gameplay.

If you had ever planned on playing Pax Dei, then this is the most ideal time for you to jump in. The game has been improved in various ways with the recent updates, including a ‘Grace’ system. Simply put, Graces are divine favor that you can use in-game to receive non-combat enchantments.

With the new updates, inactive plot purges, and the EGS release, this is the best time to play Pax Dei.

