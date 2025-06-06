Project Diablo 2 tier list (Season 11)

Project Diablo 2 (PD2) Season 11 introduces a refreshed mapping meta for solo late-game players. Launched on May 16, this season's tier list is built on over 70 hours of closed beta testing and analytical data collected all across the board, measuring build efficiency primarily in Tier 3 and unique maps.

The rankings prioritize monster-clear speed (monsters slayed per minute), gear requirements, survivability, accessibility, and performance in both fortified and non-fortified maps.

Every build on the list has been verified to be viable for mapping, but their speed and efficiency vary widely across all the classes. Use this guide to find your perfect mix of power, fun, and practicality in Project Diablo 2.

Project Diablo 2 Season 11 late-game solo mapping tier list

Tier Build/Skill Name Class Notes S++ Nova Sorceress Absolute top-tier clear speed with massive gear investment S+ Charge Bolt, Frost Nova Sorceress High-speed AoE damage output; Charge Bolt now pierces through enemies S Chain Lightning, Blade Fury Sorc/Assassin High damage and mobility; Blade Fury improved via in-game mechanics A+ Frozen Orb, Ice Barrage Sorceress Strong performance with high-moderate gear requirements A Blizzard, Shockwave, Rabies Sorc/Druid Blizzard excels in fortified maps, great overall survivability B Meteor, Hydra, Tornado Sorc/Druid Improved performance due to solid synergy optimization C Fissure, Fire Claw, Molten Boulder Druid Respectable but noticeably slower options compared to the rest D Inferno, Cold Enchant Strafe Sorc/Amazon Lower-tier clear speed; situational utility, not good enough F Glacial Spike, Vampire Form Sorc/Necro Experimental and fun, but not efficient

Project Diablo 2 tier breakdown and build highlights

Every build on the list has been verified to be viable for mapping (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

S++ tier

1) Nova (Sorceress)

Fastest build for Tier 3 and unique map farming

Requires expensive gear like 6-socket Mang Song’s and Griffon’s Eye

Often uses Infinity Golem (Iron Golem with Infinity Runeword) for enhanced lightning penetration

Not viable for low-budget setups

S+ tier

1) Charge Bolt (Sorceress)

Gained piercing ability and has a greatly improving clear speed

Less fragile and slightly cheaper to build up than Nova

Great budget pathways available, especially with Infinity gear or staff.

2) Frost Nova (Sorceress)

Comparable clear speed to Nova but with better defense in place

Freezes enemies, providing crowd control benefits when needed

Performs well with moderate gear requirements (Ming's, Fathom, Medusa’s)

S tier

1) Chain Lightning (Sorceress)

Gained boost from teleport synergy and FCR scaling (Faster Cast Rate)

Performs strongly in both fortified and non-fortified maps.

2) Blade Fury (Assassin)

Mechanics improved with bounce effects (chain or ricochet effects).

Great scaling with new weapon options and faster mobility

A+ tier

1) Frozen Orb (Sorceress)

Needs 194 FCR (Faster Cast Rate) for optimal play, allowing room for damage gear

Offers great farming potential without top-tier gear requirements

2) Ice Barrage (Sorceress)

Similar to Orb with small playstyle differences

Cold-based builds provide flexibility in mapping large areas.

A tier

1) Blizzard (Sorceress)

Significant buffs to AoE and base damage bring it from D to A.

Exceptional in fortified maps, often one-shotting enemies

2) Shockwave (Druid)

High survivability; slows enemies and controls space well

Mapping speed lags but is ideal for HC or defensive builds.

B Tier

1) Meteor (Sorceress)

Now play with Blaze instead of teleport to keep up a better uptime.

Strong in cows and fortified maps, still falls off slightly behind A-tier builds

2) Hydra (Sorceress)

Buffed up fireball AoE and synergy via Double Dragon mechanic

Uses Blaze for mobility, allowing consistent cast rotation

3) Tornado (Druid)

Solid performer in fortified scenarios

Requires good control and gear optimization, making it a bit difficult to play.

C tier

1) Fissure, Fire Claw, Molten Boulder (Druid)

Capable of clearing maps but significantly slower than most top-tier builds

Better suited for Tier 1–2 or LOD (Lord of Destruction) content

It can be a fun build for thematic or off-meta gameplay

D tier

1) Inferno (Sorceress)

Amazing early-game and Tier 1 farming tool

Falls behind in higher-tier content due to power scaling issues

2) Cold Enchant Strafe (Hybrid)

Procs Blizzard via strafe; it's a fun but low mobility build

Damage is respectable but doesn’t compete with other caster builds

F tier

1) Glacial Spike (Sorceress)

Extremely safe; freezes targets but lacks AoE volume, making it almost useless in high-density mob zones

Still viable for casual play or high-survivability roles

2) Vampire Form (Necromancer)

Very niche build; very slow but fun for experimentation

Works better in low- to mid-level bossing or lower-tier farming

Biggest movers and patch impact

Each build listed is capable of handling the content, but their efficiency varies widely (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Charge Bolt received a pierce buff, moving it up to S+.

received a pierce buff, moving it up to S+. Blizzard jumped from D to A tier with a 20% synergy buff and larger AoE damage.

jumped from D to A tier with a 20% synergy buff and larger AoE damage. Hydra gained 10 extra skill points from Double Dragon; now a solid B-tier

gained 10 extra skill points from Double Dragon; now a solid B-tier Meteor was retested using Blaze, revealing much stronger efficiency than before.

Class trends and strategic insights

Sorceress : Dominates Tier S and A due to mobility and synergy-focused damage.

: Dominates Tier S and A due to mobility and synergy-focused damage. Druid: Offers tankier builds and status effects; slower but dependable

Key considerations for selecting your build:

High-gear demands : S++ builds like Nova require elite items to reach their potential.

: S++ builds like Nova require elite items to reach their potential. Mobility scaling : Teleport and movement skills directly impact clear speed.

: Teleport and movement skills directly impact clear speed. Budget builds : Charge Bolt, Frozen Orb, and Rabies are ideal for new or solo players.

: Charge Bolt, Frozen Orb, and Rabies are ideal for new or solo players. Fortified performance: Blizzard and Meteor shine in maps with increased monster HP.

Season 11’s tier list offers a refined, mathematically grounded look at the state of solo late-game mapping in Project Diablo 2. Each build listed is capable of handling the content, but their efficiency varies widely. With strong patch changes, especially for underused skills like Hydra and Blizzard, there’s more room than ever to experiment without falling far behind.

Whether you prefer power-mapping with Nova or want a relaxed but sturdy playstyle like Shockwave or Rabies, this list helps you to plan around your preferences, budget, and desired pace of gameplay.

So go forth and explore new strategies, take on fresh challenges, and make this season your strongest yet.

