Diablo 3 Season 35: Start date, journey, and what you need to know

The eternal war between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells is set to erupt again in Sanctuary. Blizzard has officially announced Diablo 3 Season 35, titled “Eternal Conflict,” and it’s arriving with a thrilling theme, killstreak mechanics, returning and new cosmetics, seasonal rewards, and fresh class sets through Haedrig’s Gift.

Ad

Whether you're a returning veteran or new to the seasonal grind, here’s a complete breakdown of everything to know before diving back into Diablo 3.

Also Read: Diablo 3 Classes tier list

When does Diablo 3 Season 35 start?

All players in Season 35 benefit from the Pandemonium buff, which builds up stacks as you chain kills (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 3 Season 35 begins on June 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm PDT/CEST/KST, depending on your region. That means everyone across North America, Europe, and Asia can start playing at 5 pm local time.

Ad

Trending

Season theme: Eternal conflict and the power of killstreaks

Season 35 brings back the Eternal Conflict theme, first introduced in Season 27, but with some added flair and more mayhem. This theme focuses on killstreak rewards that encourage aggressive gameplay, rewarding players who can continuously cut through hordes of demons without breaking the streak.

All players in Season 35 benefit from the Pandemonium buff, which builds up stacks as you chain kills. Each stack grants a small bonus to movement speed and damage, capping at:

Ad

50% bonus movement speed

100% bonus damage at 1000 stacks

Additionally, crossing specific kill milestones triggers unique on-screen effects that not only look amazing but can also aid in battle. Here’s the full list of what happens at each kill threshold:

15 Kills : Exploding chickens spawn and seek out enemies.

: Exploding chickens spawn and seek out enemies. 30 Kills : A wide Frost Nova blasts and freezes nearby foes.

: A wide Frost Nova blasts and freezes nearby foes. 50 Kills : Corpses rain down from the sky.

: Corpses rain down from the sky. 100 Kills : Five massive Energy Twisters are released.

: Five massive Energy Twisters are released. 150 Kills : Dark Geysers erupt beneath enemies.

: Dark Geysers erupt beneath enemies. 200 Kills : Treasure chests fall from the sky.

: Treasure chests fall from the sky. 300 Kills : A ring of fire engulfs the area.

: A ring of fire engulfs the area. 400 Kills : Meteors rain down from above.

: Meteors rain down from above. 500 Kills : Angels descend and join your fight.

: Angels descend and join your fight. 1000 Kills: ??? (Blizzard is keeping this a mystery.)

Ad

This theme turns each rift or battlefield into a kill-fueled explosion-fest, encouraging fast-paced, action-heavy gameplay that never slows down and keeps getting better the longer it runs.

Season cosmetic rewards: Classic and new additions

Blizzard continues its tradition of rotating older seasonal cosmetic rewards for players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard continues its tradition of rotating older seasonal cosmetic rewards for players who may have missed them the first time they were introduced. For Season 35, cosmetics that were originally released during Season 11 are making a comeback.

Ad

Returning items include:

The Emerald Dragon pet

Pant and Boot slots from the exclusive Conqueror Set

from the exclusive Treasure Goblins-themed portrait frames

But Blizzard is also adding brand-new incentives for players who complete the full Seasonal Journey. These End of Journey rewards include:

Blizzard is also adding brand-new incentives for players who complete the full Seasonal Journey (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lacuni Cub pet — a new pet for collectors and fans of the Lacuni tribes

— a new pet for collectors and fans of the Lacuni tribes The Chopping Block portrait frame — a thematic and stylish way to showcase your seasonal dedication

Ad

So, whether you’re in it for nostalgia or chasing new flair, Season 35 has something for everyone.

Season Journey rewards: Push for power and more stash space

The Season Journey is more than just a guided checklist — it’s your ticket to free gear, cosmetics, and even expanded inventory space. By reaching the Conqueror tier, players can unlock an additional stash tab, up to a maximum of five. This can be a huge quality-of-life (QOL) improvement for those juggling multiple characters or builds at the same time.

Ad

To complete the Conqueror tier and earn your stash tab, you must finish the following objectives:

Kill the Siegebreaker Assault Beast at level 70 within 30 seconds on Torment X.

at level 70 within 30 seconds on Defeat Greed in The Vault on Torment X.

in The Vault on Reach Greater Rift level 60 in solo mode.

Complete a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment X in under 4 minutes.

Level up three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Complete 2 Conquests in Season 35

These objectives are challenging but manageable with efficient gearing and prior build planning. They also provide a solid framework for progressing through the Season at your own pace and time.

Ad

Seasonal Conquests: High-speed and high-skill challenges

Seasonal Conquests rotate each Season, offering unique challenges that test specific skills (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Seasonal Conquests rotate each Season, offering unique challenges that test specific skills, like speed, efficiency, or mastery of class mechanics. Here’s the full list of Conquests in Diablo 3 Season 35:

Ad

Avarice / Avaritia – Earn a 50-million gold streak outside of The Vault.

– Earn a 50-million gold streak outside of The Vault. Speed Demon / Need for Speed – Complete a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment X in under 2 minutes.

– Complete a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment X in under 2 minutes. Boss Mode / Worlds Apart – Kill all bosses at level 70 on Torment X in under 20 minutes.

– Kill all bosses at level 70 on Torment X in under 20 minutes. Divinity/Lionhearted — Reach Greater Rift 75 solo.

— Reach Greater Rift 75 solo. Masters of the Universe / Masters of Sets — Complete eight different Set Dungeons at Mastery level.

These tasks are not only required for some seasonal achievements but are also a great way to challenge your knowledge, build efficiency, and improve mobility.

Ad

Haedrig’s Gift and Class Sets for Season 35

These gift boxes contain specific pieces of a full Class Set (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Completing Chapters 2, 3, and 4 of the Seasonal Journey in Diablo 3 will reward players with Haedrig’s Gifts. These gift boxes contain specific pieces of a full Class Set, making it easier for players to get a strong start to the Season.

Ad

Important note: You can only unlock one full Class Set per Season per account, so choose your character wisely.

Here are the Class Sets rewarded in Season 35:

Monk — Raiment of a Thousand Storms

— Raiment of a Thousand Storms Demon Hunter — Unhallowed Essence

— Unhallowed Essence Crusader — Roland’s Legacy

— Roland’s Legacy Wizard — Tal Rasha’s Elements

— Tal Rasha’s Elements Barbarian — Wrath of the Wastes

— Wrath of the Wastes Witch Doctor — Helltooth Harness

— Helltooth Harness Necromancer — Bones of Rathma

Each set supports strong builds for farming, Greater Rifts, and Conquests, and many are viable all the way through the endgame.

Ad

Why Diablo 3 Season 35 is worth playing

Diablo 3 may be a decade old, but Season 35 proves it still has plenty of excitement to offer. With a dynamic, action-heavy theme in Eternal Conflict, a blend of old and new rewards, and a satisfying progression system, it’s a great time to return or try Diablo 3 for the first time, if you haven't played it yet.

The killstreak system rewards fast-paced gameplay, the Seasonal Journey provides structure and goals, and the rotating Conquests keep things fresh all across the board. Whether you're a casual player or a leaderboard chaser, Season 35 has something in store for you.

Ad

So get ready — June 6 is just around the corner. Sanctuary calls its heroes once more.

Check out our other Diablo guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More