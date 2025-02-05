How to farm Petrified Scream in Diablo 3

Petrified Scream in Diablo 3 was first introduced in season 26. This special resource is mainly used to get access to the Echoing Nightmare. The Enchoing Nightmare is a great mode to farm exp as well as gear. Naturally, people will want to play this mode multiple times, and they can do so by farming Petrified Screams in Diablo 3.

In this guide, we have shared how you can get Petrified Screams in Diablo 3 and the best strategies to farm it.

What is Petrified Scream in Diablo 3 and how to get it

Get the screams to open the portal (Image via Blizzard)

Petrified Screams are rare items that exclusively drop from Greater Rift Guardians. These items are used to open portals to the Echoing Nightmare, a unique wave-based event where you fight against endless waves of monsters.

Drop rate and acquisition

Petrified Screams have an approximate 5% drop rate from Greater Rift Guardians.

from Greater Rift Guardians. The only way to obtain them is by running Greater Rifts and defeating the Rift Guardian at the end.

The difficulty level does not appear to influence the drop rate, but completing Greater Rifts faster means you can farm more Guardians per hour.

Playing in groups can provide quite an advantage, since each party member can contribute their Petrified Screams, allowing multiple runs in one session.

What are the best strategies for farming Petrified Scream in Diablo 3?

Use the screams on Cube (Image via Blizzard)

To efficiently collect Petrified Screams, consider the following strategies:

Speed farming greater rifts

Choose a high-damage build optimized for rapid Greater Rift completion.

Then, select a Greater Rift level where you can comfortably complete runs within 2-4 minutes .

. Focus on builds with strong area damage to quickly eliminate elite enemies and bosses.

Avoid excessively high GR levels that slow down completion times.

Group play for increased efficiency

Running Greater Rifts with a party can significantly speed up completion times.

Each party member can gather their own Petrified Screams, increasing the total available to the group.

Support builds such as zDPS (zero damage per second) characters can assist with crowd control and survivability while damage dealers clear waves quickly.

Utilizing speed-clearing builds

The best builds for farming Greater Rift Guardians prioritize high mobility and fast burst damage. Recommended classes and builds include:

Demon Hunter : GoD Hungering Arrow build for fast clears.

: GoD Hungering Arrow build for fast clears. Monk : Inna Mystic Ally setup.

: Inna Mystic Ally setup. Necromancer : LoD Skeletal Mage for high-speed clearing.

: LoD Skeletal Mage for high-speed clearing. Crusader : AoV Heaven’s Fury to quickly melt Rift Guardians.

: AoV Heaven’s Fury to quickly melt Rift Guardians. Wizard: Typhon Hydra or Tal Rasha Meteor builds for area destruction.

How to use Petrified Scream in Diablo 3

Once you have collected a sufficient number of Petrified Screams, use them as follows:

Open Kanai’s Cube in town. Transmute a Petrified Scream to open a portal to the Echoing Nightmare. Enter the Echoing Nightmare and prepare to face an endless onslaught of enemies. Strategically utilize Pylons within the event to maximize survival and rewards.

Tips:

Stockpile screams: Since one player can open the Echoing Nightmare for the entire group, pooling resources in multiplayer is highly efficient.

Prioritize Greater Rift speed runs: The faster you clear GRs, the more Rift Guardians you can defeat, increasing your chances of obtaining Petrified Screams.

Run Echoing Nightmares efficiently: Aim to reach at least Wave 125 to maximize rewards with minimal time investment.

By following these farming strategies, you can effectively collect and utilize Petrified Screams in Diablo 3.

