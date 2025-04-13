Diablo 3 Classes tier list

Diablo 3’s classes are all pretty secure and powerful at this stage in its life cycle, but a tier list can still be created to see what’s the overall strongest. Looking at data from the Season 27 content — since Season 34 is a repeat of 27 —- and the overall builds that are crushing the game just in general, we’ve come up with what we think will be a current, definitive tier list.

Ad

It depends on factors like the classes’ base power, how many powerful builds they have, ease of play, and things of that nature. This doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t play a “weaker” class in Diablo 3, if it’s lower on the tier list. Whatever feels best for you is what you should play. For example, I prefer Necromancer, and even if it were at “D” or something, I’d still play it.

Ad

Trending

One of the hardest things about D3 though, is that the classes and builds have had over a decade to be figured out. Every class is good at something, and there are so many reliable builds, that it’s hard to go wrong. There is still a meta though.

Diablo 3 Class tier list: Which of the classes are the strongest?

1) S-Tier

Ad

Demon Hunter, Necromancer

On the Eternal Servers, nothing stops the power of Demon Hunter (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to the Diablo 3 tier list, S-Tier are the most godlike, overpowered classes in the game. Even though I’ve never enjoyed the Demon Hunter gameplay, it’s easily at the top of the tier list. It deals the most damage, is the most mobile and flexible class, and can easily shred everything in the game without breaking a sweat. Also, looking at the current Challenge Rift leaderboard, all 1,000 entries are Demon Hunters. That should say something.

Ad

My favorite way to play Diablo 3 will always be tied between Necromancer and Crusader. While I think Crusader’s in a really good place right now, I think there are simply more, stronger options for a Necromancer. It’s so easy to play, and with the right gear and build, you become an unstoppable killing machine.

2) A-Tier

Monk, Crusader, Wizard, Barbarian

There's nothing wrong with playing an A-tier class. They're all quite fun and powerful (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A-Tier builds in the Diablo 3 tier list are excellent for virtually everything in the game. They’re maybe held back by a few weaker builds compared to S-tier for content like Greater Rifts, but are nonetheless reliable and dependable. I think Monk really stands on the cusp between S and A in D3, to be honest.

Ad

Crusader’s always felt strong to me, and it’s probably the class I’ve played the most in Diablo 3, since I wanted to play Paladin. While they have fewer meta builds to pick from, they’re both nestled in A-tier for being strong and satisfying to play.

The same goes for Wizard — their builds are hover between S and A pretty often. It really feels like you go Meteor, or you go Frozen Orb and that’s pretty much it. Of course there are other choices, but those are the best.

Ad

Barbarians have a few really great HOTA builds, and then there’s Whirlwind too. I think there’s a lot of real potential in Barbarians as always. It’s a fun class in every game that it’s in, and D3 is no exception. I just don’t think it’s quite on the same level as Demon Hunter and Necromancer.

3) B-Tier

Witch Doctor

Witch Doctors are okay, but I definitely deleted mine to make a Necromancer when they dropped (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

B-Tier classes are ones in Diablo 3’s tier list that don’t have any builds that would be counted as a top-tier option. Sitting at the bottom of the heap, they’re just a less-good Necromancer. They don’t have the strength or speed to clear solo efficiently enough, I don’t think. Of course a good Witch Doctor player can always prove players wrong, but I’m not impressed with their Season 27/34 performance.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More