Best Diablo 3 Monk build guide (Season 34)

When it comes to the Monk in Diablo 3 Season 34, it’s easy to see which is the best option — Wave of Light. It is massively destructive, partially thanks to the Angelic Crucible Sanctification. This further improves the damage you can deal with what is already an incredible build. Moreover, the build is effective thanks to the Legendary Gem, Legacy of Dreams.

For reference, at least one player has already reached Greater Rift 150 in Season 34 using the Wave of Light Monk. While there are likely various ways to get the best Diablo 3 Monk build in Season 34, this article points out what we personally prefer.

Wave of Light is the best Monk build in Season 34 of Diablo 3

Wave of Light Monk, also known as LoD Wave of Light Monk, is the best build for the Monk class in Diablo 3. It is named after the legendary gem.

This monk build can do unreal damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)

For those unaware, Legacy of Dreams is a legendary gem. When equipped without any set bonuses, every legendary item you have on you increases your damage dealt by 3.75%, while reducing your damage taken by 2%. That’s 45% increased damage, and 24% reduced incoming damage. Of course, this means you need the powerful gem to make this build highly effective.

Listed below are the combat abilities and passives chosen for this build. While yours could vary, these are our choices for this Diablo 3 best Monk build in Season 34:

Abilities chosen

Wave of Light (Explosive LIght)

Mystic Ally (Air Ally)

Cyclone Strike (Implosion)

Dashing Strike (Blinding Speed)

Epiphany (Desert Shroud)

Mantra of Salvation (Agility)

Passive Skills

Beacon of Ytar

Harmony

Seize the Initiative

The Guardian’s Path

Players also have access to the Altar of Rites, which went from being temporary to a permanent part of player growth even in Season 34 of Diablo 3. Listed below is the route we took to get the most out of this system. It’s worth noting that while you don’t run Reaper’s Wraps for this build, you need at least one pair for the Altar of Rites offerings.

Active Rite Offering Materials Double Kill Streak 10 Reusable Parts No Item Level Req. 1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts 25% Movement Speed 1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Deaths' Breaths 5% Shield from HP Globe Any Class-Specific Set Helm 10% Elemental Damage 20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Each Bounty Mat Bounties x2 1 Leoric's Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright CC Immunity Reaper's Wraps Passability 30 Forgotten Souls Kadala Leggies x2 1100 Blood Shards 30% Damage 1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death's Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur 1 Progress Orb 1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Each Bounty Mat Auto-Pick/Salvage 20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramalandi's Gift Permanent XP Pools 1300 Blood Shards Auto -DBs 1 Petrified Scream -25% Melee Damage 1 Challenge Rift Cache DBs x2 250 Forgotten Souls 20% Damage 1400 Blood Shards 20% Elite Damage Ancient Hellfire Amulet Auto Orbs 4 Tome of Set Dungeon Pages for your class 200 Damage Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Each Bounty Mat 15% Elite Damage 500 Death's Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls 50% Boss Damage 1500 Blood Shards 15% Damage Whisper of Atonement (Rank 125), Any Augmented Weapon -25% Elite Damage Staff of Herding -25% Missile Damage 1600 Blood Shards Resource on Crit Shrine/16s Power Pylon Triune Circles -25% Damage within 25 yards Double Primals/Wings of Terror

Which Angelic Crucible Sanctification is right for Diablo 3’s Monk?

In Diablo 3 Season 34, players have access to consumable items called Angelic Crucibles. These empower your abilities with incredible stats and one of three, class-specific abilities at random. Equip this Sanctification to one of your items — ideally, a weapon — that ought to be something like Kyoshiro’s Blade and Rabid Strike.

Ideally, you want the Wave of Light Sanctification. This changes Wave of Light and now does the following:

“Casting Wave of Light now summons a bell at the target location that deals damage when any player attacks the bell. Up to five bells can be active at one time.”

Whether solo or in a group, this is an incredible value and deals tons of extra damage for virtually no work. It’s a fantastic Sanctification, but note that it may take a while before it drops for you.

Ideal equipment, gems, and Kanai’s Cube options

With the right equipment, you can do anything (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)

In the section below, we have listed the best gear you can run for this Diablo 3 Monk build in Season 34. There are other options, but these are ultimately the best when it comes to equipment, Legendary Gems, and Kanai’s Cube picks.

Equipment

Helm : Tzo Krin’s Gaze

: Tzo Krin’s Gaze Shoulders : Lefebvre’s Soliloquy

: Lefebvre’s Soliloquy Gloves : Stone Gauntlets

: Stone Gauntlets Chest : Cindercoat

: Cindercoat Belt : The Witching Hour

: The Witching Hour Pants : Blackthrone’s Jousting Mail

: Blackthrone’s Jousting Mail Boots : The Crudest Boots

: The Crudest Boots Bracers : Pinto’s Pride

: Pinto’s Pride Amulet : Squirt's Necklace

: Squirt's Necklace Ring 1 : Convention of Elements

: Convention of Elements Ring 2: Unity

Unity Weapon 1: Kyoshiro’s Blade

Kyoshiro’s Blade Weapon 2: Rabid Strike

Legendary Gems

Enforcer

Bane of the Stricken

Legacy of Dreams

Kanai’s Cube picks

Weapon Slot: Incense Torch of the Grand Temple

Armor Slot: Bindings of the Lesser Gods

Jewelry Slot: Obsidian Ring of the Zodiac

