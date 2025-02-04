  • home icon
Best Diablo 3 Monk build guide (Season 34)

By Jason Parker
Modified Feb 04, 2025 16:43 IST
Diablo 3 best monk build season 34
Season 34 of Diablo 3 is here, but which is the best Monk build? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to the Monk in Diablo 3 Season 34, it’s easy to see which is the best option — Wave of Light. It is massively destructive, partially thanks to the Angelic Crucible Sanctification. This further improves the damage you can deal with what is already an incredible build. Moreover, the build is effective thanks to the Legendary Gem, Legacy of Dreams.

For reference, at least one player has already reached Greater Rift 150 in Season 34 using the Wave of Light Monk. While there are likely various ways to get the best Diablo 3 Monk build in Season 34, this article points out what we personally prefer.

Wave of Light is the best Monk build in Season 34 of Diablo 3

Wave of Light Monk, also known as LoD Wave of Light Monk, is the best build for the Monk class in Diablo 3. It is named after the legendary gem.

This monk build can do unreal damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)
This monk build can do unreal damage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)

For those unaware, Legacy of Dreams is a legendary gem. When equipped without any set bonuses, every legendary item you have on you increases your damage dealt by 3.75%, while reducing your damage taken by 2%. That’s 45% increased damage, and 24% reduced incoming damage. Of course, this means you need the powerful gem to make this build highly effective.

Listed below are the combat abilities and passives chosen for this build. While yours could vary, these are our choices for this Diablo 3 best Monk build in Season 34:

Abilities chosen

  • Wave of Light (Explosive LIght)
  • Mystic Ally (Air Ally)
  • Cyclone Strike (Implosion)
  • Dashing Strike (Blinding Speed)
  • Epiphany (Desert Shroud)
  • Mantra of Salvation (Agility)

Passive Skills

  • Beacon of Ytar
  • Harmony
  • Seize the Initiative
  • The Guardian’s Path

Players also have access to the Altar of Rites, which went from being temporary to a permanent part of player growth even in Season 34 of Diablo 3. Listed below is the route we took to get the most out of this system. It’s worth noting that while you don’t run Reaper’s Wraps for this build, you need at least one pair for the Altar of Rites offerings.

Active RiteOffering Materials
Double Kill Streak10 Reusable Parts
No Item Level Req.1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts
25% Movement Speed1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Deaths' Breaths
5% Shield from HP GlobeAny Class-Specific Set Helm
10% Elemental Damage20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Each Bounty Mat
Bounties x21 Leoric's Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright
CC ImmunityReaper's Wraps
Passability30 Forgotten Souls
Kadala Leggies x21100 Blood Shards
30% Damage1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death's Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur
1 Progress Orb1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Each Bounty Mat
Auto-Pick/Salvage20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramalandi's Gift
Permanent XP Pools1300 Blood Shards
Auto -DBs1 Petrified Scream
-25% Melee Damage1 Challenge Rift Cache
DBs x2250 Forgotten Souls
20% Damage1400 Blood Shards
20% Elite DamageAncient Hellfire Amulet
Auto Orbs4 Tome of Set Dungeon Pages for your class
200 DamageAncient Puzzle Ring, 50 Each Bounty Mat
15% Elite Damage500 Death's Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls
50% Boss Damage1500 Blood Shards
15% DamageWhisper of Atonement (Rank 125), Any Augmented Weapon
-25% Elite DamageStaff of Herding
-25% Missile Damage1600 Blood Shards
Resource on Crit
Shrine/16s Power Pylon
Triune Circles
-25% Damage within 25 yards
Double Primals/Wings of Terror

Which Angelic Crucible Sanctification is right for Diablo 3’s Monk?

In Diablo 3 Season 34, players have access to consumable items called Angelic Crucibles. These empower your abilities with incredible stats and one of three, class-specific abilities at random. Equip this Sanctification to one of your items — ideally, a weapon — that ought to be something like Kyoshiro’s Blade and Rabid Strike.

Ideally, you want the Wave of Light Sanctification. This changes Wave of Light and now does the following:

“Casting Wave of Light now summons a bell at the target location that deals damage when any player attacks the bell. Up to five bells can be active at one time.”

Whether solo or in a group, this is an incredible value and deals tons of extra damage for virtually no work. It’s a fantastic Sanctification, but note that it may take a while before it drops for you.

Ideal equipment, gems, and Kanai’s Cube options

With the right equipment, you can do anything (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)
With the right equipment, you can do anything (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@Daniel Brim)

In the section below, we have listed the best gear you can run for this Diablo 3 Monk build in Season 34. There are other options, but these are ultimately the best when it comes to equipment, Legendary Gems, and Kanai’s Cube picks.

Equipment

  • Helm: Tzo Krin’s Gaze
  • Shoulders: Lefebvre’s Soliloquy
  • Gloves: Stone Gauntlets
  • Chest: Cindercoat
  • Belt: The Witching Hour
  • Pants: Blackthrone’s Jousting Mail
  • Boots: The Crudest Boots
  • Bracers: Pinto’s Pride
  • Amulet: Squirt's Necklace
  • Ring 1: Convention of Elements
  • Ring 2: Unity
  • Weapon 1: Kyoshiro’s Blade
  • Weapon 2: Rabid Strike

Legendary Gems

  • Enforcer
  • Bane of the Stricken
  • Legacy of Dreams

Kanai’s Cube picks

  • Weapon Slot: Incense Torch of the Grand Temple
  • Armor Slot: Bindings of the Lesser Gods
  • Jewelry Slot: Obsidian Ring of the Zodiac

Check out our other Diablo guides and features:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
