Destiny 2 leaks hint at the possibility of catching fish in Season of the Deep

It appears that Bungie is looking to take Destiny 2 into some really unexpected areas. Based on the information revealed in the TWAB recently, there's a very high probability of an underwater exploration zone arriving in Season of the Deep. To add to that, certain leaks have surfaced that suggest fishing may be an activity in the upcoming season.

Destiny 2 is mostly known for its gunplay and ability-based mechanics. Although players are required to collect planetary materials every now and then, they can simply do so by interacting with the material nodes that are scattered all over the location they're on. However, this is the first time they'll be catching fish.

Destiny 2 leaks claim that fish could be kept as pets in Season of the Deep

The leaks in question initially appeared on a Discord server. According to them, players will have the ability to catch and keep fish as pets in the upcoming season. Given the potential presence of underwater locations in the new season, there is a strong likelihood that this leak holds some accuracy.

Caught fish could be kept as pets (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

What's more interesting is that if the fish can be kept as a pet, there's a chance that they likely possess some offensive or defensive capabilities. In such a scenario, a combat rework might be in order as well. There could be specific subclass interactions as well, so it's hard to say what's possible and what isn't at this point in time.

Fishing will also be a destination-based activity (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

The leak further goes on to state that players will be able to catch fish with their friends or with random strangers because it's a destination based activity. Based on this piece of information, it feels like catching fish would be some sort of a public activity on Titan in Destiny 2.

However, it should be noted that this is a leak, and given how Destiny 2 functions, it's hard to believe that the developers would come up with a feature like this, because it doesn't really fit with the overall theme of the game.

Beacuse of this, players will need to remain skeptical until an official announcement is made. Although leakers have been accurate for the most part whenever they've revealed information in the past, this one feels a bit too odd, and it might not even come to be. However, if it does turn out to be true, it has the potential to significantly change the gameplay dynamics.

