Following Destiny 2 layoffs, leaks suggest more information about Matter and Marathon

Destiny 2 makers Bungie have been in hot water for a while now. They recently laid off a large portion of their staff, including their community managers and the composer behind the game's original soundtrack, much to the disappointment of the franchise's fans. Following the incident, several leaks online have offered insight into the other projects that the company was involved in.

Presently, Bungie's only IP is Destiny 2. However, there appeared to be others in the pipeline, including their new extraction shooter, Marathon. This article explores more.

Marathon is reportedly being made by "burnt-out" Destiny 2 devs

These leaks were posted on X (formerly Twitter) by popular Destiny 2 content creator Aztecross and eventually made their way to Reddit. While the content creator claims that the information was given to them by an internal source, the authenticity is debatable. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

The source claims that Marathon is being made by developers who were burnt out from making Destiny 2. As a game, Bungie's looter shooter is very demanding. It has an elaborate lore and many other systems that work hand in hand, so developers being burnt out isn't something new.

What this points toward is the company's resource management. In an ideal scenario, developers should be given enough time to rest, as making a game can be highly demanding.

The source further claims that Matter was abandoned in December 2020. At a point in time, there was a lot of hype surrounding this IP, but unfortunately, nothing came of it. There have been several rumors surrounding the title, but that's all they were. If the Destiny 2 developers have indeed canned the project, there won't be any information about it unless they plan to revive it.

As for Marathon, it was always planned to be an extraction shooter. The first build for the same was available back in January 2020. The source further claims that the developers toyed around with the idea of turning it into a battle royale for a brief period, but the idea found no ground.

Finally, Bungie was expected to have four IPs in total, including their looter shooter, Marathon, Matter, and a fourth one that was expected to come out of incubation.

In light of recent information, the developers are left with only their looter shooter and Marathon. There could be a new IP out sometime in the near future, although there's no such information for now.