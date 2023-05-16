The Starfire Protocol is presently one of the most overpowered Exotics in Destiny 2. Most players prefer using this piece of armor in the game because of its high DPS output, especially in end-game activities like Raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. However, the only drawback of this item is that it does not have good ornaments to go along with it.

Ornaments are cosmetic items in Destiny 2 that change the appearance of the item they're applied to. While most of them are sold for Silver, some are sold in the Eververse Store for Bright Dust.

Season of the Deep leak hints at new ornament for Starfire Protocol in Destiny 2

The Starfire Protocol in Destiny 2 is one of the few Exotics in the game to not have an ornament. In fact, given how widely used this item is, players have been requesting Bungie to release an ornament for it for a while now.

In one of their recent This Week At Bungie (TWAB) blogs, the developers revealed that Starfire Protocol will be nerfed in Season of the Deep. The nerf is rather heavy, and players might resort to using other items in the game. Having said that, based on the information revealed by popular Destiny 2 leaker Liz on their D2 Leaks Discord server, Starfire Protocol will be receiving a brand new ornament in the upcoming season.

Starfire Protocol might be getting an ornament in the Season of the Deep (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

For now, it's unclear if this leak is true. However, should the item receive an ornament in the new season, some players might be upset. All this time, when the Exotic was relevant, Bungie never released an ornament for it. However, with the upcoming nerf, players might not use this item anymore. Keeping that in mind, it would be rather strange if the developer chooses this point in time to introduce an ornament for it.

While the nerf to the item will reduce its efficacy in end-game activities to an extent, players might be able to circumvent the nerf to some degree through proper buildcrafting in Destiny 2. With a little over a week remaining in the Season of Defiance, it will be interesting to see how players react to these Exotic reworks in the upcoming season.

Other than these reworks, some more significant changes are scheduled for Season of the Deep. For starters, players might be able to visit the first-ever underwater patrol zone in the game. With Guardians navigating the depths of Titan for the first time, the secrets in the Methane-filled oceans will no longer be hidden.

